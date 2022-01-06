Lara falls in love with Renato and puts marriage at risk · TV News

Without imagining that Renato is actually Christian (Cauã Reymond), Lara (Andréia Horta) will fall in love with the usurper and will put her marriage to Mateus (Danton Mello) at risk in Um Lugar ao Sol. The cook will confess the feeling to Noca ( Marieta Severo) in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the chapter this Thursday (6), the girl will report to her grandmother the moments of suffocation next to the executive during the robbery of the restaurant. She will reveal that she wouldn’t have known what would have happened between her and Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) if Mateus hadn’t interrupted the two.

“As much as I try to deny it, you’re right, and I don’t have judgment, I don’t have the balance for it. How I wanted, my God, to be more adult, more mature about it. But the truth is, I didn’t I am. And I have no right, I cannot lie to Matthew,” she will begin.

The now teacher at the school restaurant will add to Noca. “Grandma, if Mateus hadn’t arrived there, at that time, I don’t know what would have happened to me…”, the girl from Minas Gerais delivered, moved.

Matthew abandons Lara

Later in Lícia Manzo’s serial, Mateus and Lara’s marriage will be increasingly in crisis because of his jealousy of his wife with his “brother-in-law”. However, the last straw will be when the cook loses her stepdaughter Marie (Maju Lima) during an event.

The miner will blame the character of Andréia Horta, the two will have an ugly argument, and he will decide to travel with his daughter to think about whether he will remain married to the girl or not.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

