Larissa Ferreira, singer of Mastruz com Leite, says she slept in the same room with a musician because of the TV | Ceará

The singer said she decided to make new videos after receiving “absurd comments” for letting her colleague sleep in the same room with her and her husband.

“We wanted to show the person some YouTube videos, but I don’t have a TV in my living room. The only TV I have at home is in my bedroom. Sofia’s network [onde o músico dormiu] I was already armed because my husband spends more time in the hammock than in bed. We were talking about music, that was why the person came into our room. As the net was set up, we said ‘sit down there'”, he said.

On Tuesday, the singer said on a social network that a bandmate sexually abused her while she was sleeping next to her friend in her own house. The musician did not have his name revealed and was removed from the band. The Civil Police investigates the case.

INVESTIGATION: Police investigate crime against sexual dignity of forró singer in Fortaleza

Larissa denied that she and her husband were drunk at the time the episode happened because she believes that when it was played by the musician it was already around 9:00 in the morning. Furthermore, she denied that she was unconscious when the abuse began.

“You see, I wasn’t under the influence of alcohol, nor was the abuser. This happened late, the other day, I was in my right mind. that. I reacted at the same time, I gave the person a jolt to get away and he stopped. It was daylight, around 9 am. He thought I didn’t feel it, that I was going to stay at that, but I had the intelligence not to wake up my husband right away and take the measures only later. It’s so much nonsense people, that’s why I came here to take up the subject again to explain it to you,” he said.

According to Larissa, she and her husband invited a colleague to sleep at their house, in Fortaleza, after the three of them talked and had a beer together. The couple was tired as they had arrived from a trip. The musician lay in their daughter’s hammock in the same room where the couple slept, and then, during the night, she felt she had been touched and kissed.

“I felt a person touching me, touching my body, kissing my face, smelling me (…). Kissing my face, and with my hand, the person was holding my hand in her private parts. This man did this to me. And I was lying on my bed, in my room and my husband beside me. The person abused me,” said the vocalist.

The singer says that the first reaction she had was to move, but in a way that would not wake up her husband so as not to cause a fight inside the house. “I kept my eyes closed, I didn’t make an alarm, I just jolted him away and he walked away. I knew that if I made an alarm, Jean would kill that man here in the house,” he said. She did not reveal the name of the musician.

The vocalist said she feared for her own life and family and took about a week to reveal the event to her husband. She confesses that she started taking medication for anxiety and suffered a lot until she told her close friends and her husband.

“After this man left the room, I didn’t know what to do. Whether I told my husband or not. I got an anxiety attack. I wouldn’t be okay being in the same environment as this man. It was a week living with me. this man in the band. But I needed to talk to my husband. On the day of traveling to the next show I decided to talk to my partner,” he said.

Larissa took the opportunity to alert the women to be careful who they receive in their homes and said that she got in touch with the band’s manager to take the necessary steps.

“Nobody suspected him, he was a calm, quiet person, but the guy was able to do that. I’ve already taken care of everything, I spoke with the band’s manager. I was harassed inside my house, next to my husband. Nobody. he has the right to touch a woman if she doesn’t let him, if she doesn’t want to,” he says.

Banda Mastruz com Leite informed that it sympathizes with the singer after having learned of the reports of sexual harassment suffered by her and that the company is already taking all measures regarding the musician. The company reinforced that it is giving full support to the artist and that it rejects any form of abuse against women.

Read the full band note:

“We of the Band Mastruck with milk we are in solidarity with our singer Larissa Ferreira, who reported on her social networks having been harassed at her house by another member of the band. The company is already taking measures regarding the musician and is providing support to the singer, who is fragile, but welcomed by family and friends. The band Mastruck with milk reinforces that it rejects any and all forms of abuse against women, whether physical, psychological or sexual. We continue to provide assistance and support to Larissa”