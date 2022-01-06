Larissa Manoela appears in tears after a day at work at Globo

posted on 01/05/2022 2:27 PM



(Credit: Play/Instagram)

Actress Larissa Manoela, who will make her debut on Rede Globo as the protagonist of beyond the illusion, the next six o’clock soap opera, appeared in tears on social networks after having access to scenes from the serial.

“Sometimes we go into automatic mode, we record so much and we don’t see the result of so much effort, work and fatigue”, he was moved in a video on Instagram’s Stories.

“To end the work day, with very positive things, and make even more sure that I’m in the right place, doing what I love and delivering 100% of what I can do. What I believe and do for love. even the island of editing the telenovela, in secret, I don’t even know if I can say that. I watched beautiful scenes from Além da Ilusão”, said the actress.

“It’s very gratifying to watch what we do. Sometimes we go into automatic mode, we record so much and we don’t see the result of so much effort, work and fatigue. It was the culmination of the day”, he added.