Last minute ball boy steals the scene at Ceará’s game

Ceará and Bragantino-PA tied for 1-1 in the debut game of the teams in the São Paulo Soccer Cup Junior 2022, held this early afternoon (5), in Jundiaí. But it wasn’t any player on the field who stole the show, but the ball boy Fernando Delpra, who was called in at the last minute to work on the match and ‘didn’t even know what to do’.

According to Fernando himself, who went viral on social networks because of the ‘PP shirt’ he received for work, he volunteered to act as a ball boy because there weren’t enough professionals for the game. Interestingly, he ‘debuted’ in the profession precisely at the stadium of the heart team, Jayme Cintra, home of Paulista de Jundiaí.

“First time. Enjoying too much. There was no ball and I volunteered. In fact, I didn’t even know what to do, I started to understand now”, enjoyed the ball in an interview given at half-time to Paulistão Play channel.

Asked if he would return to work as a ball boy in the tournament, Fernando joked with his team’s 1-0 defeat to São Bernardo, at the same stadium, earlier. “I don’t know if Paulista will let me because I was unlucky,” he said.

The teams based in Jundiaí return to the field next Saturday (8). Group leader with three points, São Bernardo takes Ceará at 15:15. A little earlier, at 1pm, Paulista -the team of the ganglia-and Bragantino-PA face off.