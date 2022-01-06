LAW No. 14,293 OF JANUARY 4, 2022 – LAW No. 14,293 OF JANUARY 4, 2022 – DOU

LAW No. 14,293 OF JANUARY 4, 2022

Establishes the Over-the-Counter Sales Program, with the objective of promoting access for small animal breeders to the public corn stock; and makes other arrangements.

THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC

I make it known that the National Congress enacts and I enact the following Law:

Art. 1 This Law institutes the Over-the-Counter Sales Program, with the objective of promoting the access of small animal breeders to the public corn stock.

Art. 2 The small animal breeder, including the fish farmer, who:

I – has an active Declaration of Aptitude for the National Program for the Strengthening of Family Agriculture (DAP-Pronaf), or another document that will replace it; or

II – (VETOED).

Single paragraph. In addition to the provisions of items I and II of thecaputof this article, the beneficiary of the Over-the-Counter Program must be:

I – registered in the National Registration System for Rural Producers, PAA Public, Cooperatives, Associations and other Agents, of the National Supply Company (Conab); and

II – in good standing before Conab.

Art. 3 The participation of integrated producers and integrators, referred to in Law No. 13,288, of May 16, 2016, in the Over-the-Counter Sales Program is prohibited.

Art. 4 For the maintenance of stock destined to meet the OTC Sales Program, the purchase of corn and sacks by Conab is authorized.

Single paragraph. The acquisition that thecaputof this article:

I – integrates the policy for the formation of public stocks; and

II – is subject to budgetary and financial availability.

Art. 5 It is incumbent upon Conab:

I – dimension the demand for corn for the Over-the-Counter Program, in order to propose its quantity and the necessary budgetary resources, with emphasis on the removal or acquisition referred to in art. 4 of this Law;

II – carry out public auctions for the purchase or removal of corn stock;

III – propose the maximum purchase limit per acquiring breeder;

IV – propose the sale price of corn, by State or Region, which will be based on the wholesale market price;

V – dimension the purchase limit per acquiring breeder, in order to consider the consumption of the herd as measured by the register of the National Registration System for Rural Producers, PAA Public, Cooperatives, Associations and other Agents referred to in art. 2 of this Law;

VI – to promote the access of small animal breeders to the public corn stock; and

VII – implement the necessary procedures to operationalize the access referred to in item VI of this article.

§ 1 The purchase limit referred to in item V of thecaputof this article will be a maximum of 27 t (twenty-seven tons) per month per registration in the Register of Individuals (CPF) of the Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue of Brazil of the Ministry of Economy.

§ 2 The corn purchase volume for the Over-the-Counter Program:

I – will be established annually in a joint act of the Minister of State for Agriculture, Livestock and Supply and the Minister of State for the Economy; and

II – cannot exceed 200,000 t (two hundred thousand tons) per year.

§ 3 Exceptionally, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply and the Ministry of Economy may change the limit defined in § 2 of this article, subject to budgetary and financial availability.

Art. 6 It is incumbent upon the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply:

I – evaluate and approve Conab’s proposal for the acquisition of corn and sackcloth referred to in art. 4 of this Law;

II – evaluate and approve the proposals forwarded by Conab for the conduct of over-the-counter operations, as provided for in items III and IV of thecaputof art. 5 of this Law; and

III – edit the complementary rules necessary for the execution of the provisions of this Law.

Art. 7 The expenses of economic subsidy will be charged to the budget allocations consigned annually to the economic subsidy in the acquisitions of the federal government referred to in Law nº 8427, of May 27, 1992.

§ 1 In the event of being subject to price equalization, the sale of corn must be authorized in a joint act of the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply and the Minister of State for the Economy, pursuant to item I ofcaputof art. 1 of Law No. 8427, of May 27, 1992.

§ 2 Payment for the sale of corn will be made until the date of release of the product.

Article 8 (VETOED).

Art. 9 This Law enters into force on the date of its publication.

Brasilia, January 4, 2022; 201st of Independence and 134th of Republic.

JAIR MESSIAH BOLSONARO

Marcelo Pacheco dos Guaranys

Marcos Montes Cordeiro