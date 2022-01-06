Lawyers reject police operation against Márcio França

A group of 40 jurists, from the most diverse areas of expertise, issued a legal notice in repudiation of the steps taken by the Civil Police of São Paulo at addresses linked to former São Paulo governor Márcio França (PSB).

Márcio França, pre-candidate for the government of SP by the PSB, was the target of searches this WednesdayWikimedia Commons

In the opinion of the signatories, measures such as this, which violate the privacy and protection of the home, must be exceptional, “and are only justified when there are current and robust facts that demonstrate the need for flexibilization of these constitutional rights”. Without such elements, the measure constitutes flagrant illegality.

The search and seizure warrants are part of an investigation by the state prosecutor’s office and the São Paulo government’s Administrative Office on alleged misuse of resources in the health area. France, however, says it is a “political operation” promoted by “certain ‘authorities’, with ‘fear of losing the elections'”.

The jurists agree with the pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo. According to them, the police operation “shows a clear electoral nature” and represents an abuse of political power. Therefore, they expect the Judiciary to cancel the measures.

Check the note in full:

“Legal Note.

Elections began.

Investigative measures that may violate fundamental rights such as privacy and protection of the home, such as the one involving Gov. Márcio França, are always exceptional and are only justified when there are current and robust facts that demonstrate the need to make these constitutional rights more flexible.

The absence of any recent elements for the enactment of a search and seizure constitutes flagrant illegality.

The police operation has a clear electoral nature and represents an abuse of political power, given that, at the right time, those responsible will be duly questioned.

Brazil has already faced several such abuses in recent years, which were later overturned by the Judiciary. Hopefully, this case will be no different.

ALBERTO ZACHARIAS TORON

ALESSANDRA CAMARANO

ANDERSON POMINI

ANGELITA DA ROSA

ANTÔNIO CARLOS DE ALMEIDA E CASTRO (KAKAY)

AUGUSTO DE ARRUDA BOTELHO

AUGUSTO EDUARDO DE SOUZA ROSSINI

BRUNO SALLES RIBEIRO

CAROL PRONER

CESAR PEPPER

CONRADO GONTIJO

FABIANO SILVA DOS SANTOS

GABRIELA ARAÚJO

GISELE CITTADINO

HÉLIO SILVEIRA

JADER MARQUIS

JOHN VINICIUS MANSUR

JORGE ANTONIO MAURIQUE

JOSÉ AUGUSTO RODRIGO JÚNIOR

JOSÉ GERALDO DE SOUSA JUNIOR

LARISSA RAMINA

LEANDRO AMARAL

LENIO LUIZ STRECK

LUIS GUILHERME VIEIRA

MAGDA BIAVASCHI

MARCELO LUIS ROLAND ZOVICO

MARCELO NOBLE

MARCELO PELEGRINI BARBOSA

MARCO AURÉLIO DE CARVALHO

MAURÍCIO VASCONCELOS/BA.

MICHEL SALIBA

PEDRO TOMISHIGUE MORI

PRISCILA PAMELA C. SANTOS

RAFAEL ARARIPE CARNEIRO

RAFAEL FAVETTI

REINALDO SANTOS DE ALMEIDA

ROBERTO TARDELLI.

THIAGO TOMMASI

TIAGO BOTELHO

WEIDA ZANCANER”