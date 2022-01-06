Lead singer of Mastruz com Leite reveals what led abuser to sleep in his room on the night of the crime | celebrities

The lead singer of Mastruz com Leite, Larissa Ferreira, who revealed to have been sexually abused by a bandmate, used social media on Wednesday (5) to explain to her followers why the suspect slept in her room. That’s because the girl has been questioned a lot by internet users about the fact that the boy shared the room with her and Jean, her husband and the group’s drummer. The information is from Quem Magazine.

SEE MORE









VIDEO: Mastruz com Leite lead singer accuses band member of sexual harassment

Larissa Ferreira burst into tears on social media and said she is having an anxiety crisis because of the episode.

During the report of harassment, released last Tuesday (4), Larissa said that she and her husband had arrived from a trip and were tired and, therefore, fell asleep. However, at dawn, the vocalist began to feel touches not consented to by the suspect, which configures an abuse.

In the stories, the singer explained that on the day of the rape, the couple invited the abuser to go to a room in the house that had a television to show a song and that was when it all happened. “We wanted to show the person some YouTube videos, but I don’t have a TV in my living room. The only TV I have at home is in my bedroom. Sofia’s network [onde o abusador dormiu] I was already armed because my husband spends more time in the hammock than in bed. We were talking about music, that was why the person came into our room. As the net was set up, we said ‘sit down’. Normal,” began the outburst.











(Play/Instagram)

“I felt a person touching my body, kissing my face, smelling me and holding my hand in her private parts. And I was lying on my bed, in my room, with my husband beside me. The person abused me, he was harassing me , a co-worker. I moved, but I didn’t open my eye at any time,” she added, saying she did not react out of fear of what her husband might do.