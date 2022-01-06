Learn how to take a Covid-19 test in the city of São Paulo | São Paulo

Finding Covid-19 and Influenza tests in the city of São Paulo has not been easy. With the flu outbreak and the increase in coronavirus contamination in recent weeks, the demand for tests that detect these diseases rose 76% a week before Christmas, according to the Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Chains (Abrafarma).

The tests sought are called “fast”: the serological and PCR-LAMP, according to the association.

At the beginning of December 2021, Abraframa had already signaled a significant increase in the demand for these products in pharmacies throughout Brazil. From November 29th to December 5th, 95,674 tests were performed. After 15 days, in the week of December 13th to 19th, 137,618 were counted.

In the city of São Paulo alone, on December 1st, among the more than 9,000 exams carried out, 524 were positive. On the last 29th, there were almost 26 thousand exams, 5,334 of which were positive.

Find out where to take the tests in São Paulo, how much they cost and the differences between them:

Paid tests to detect the presence of the coronavirus can be done at pharmacies, laboratories and private hospitals. Medical insurance companies also perform the exam on patients with a medical request. In addition, the Public health units also test Covid-19 free of charge..

The city of São Paulo, this Wednesday (5), began to intensify testing against Covid-19 and Influenza. The health posts are oriented to do Covid-19 antigen tests on patients who have at least two symptoms. If not, the unit must perform the rapid test for the Influenza virus, which causes the flu. If the Covid-19 antigen test is positive, the healthcare facility should perform the RT-PCR test collection.

In recent weeks, the municipal network in São Paulo has provided 20,000 consultations a day due to flu syndrome.

What types of testing are available?

The main test offered in pharmacies is the antigen, which can be collected by a “swab”, when a cotton swab is inserted into the nose to collect the sample, or orally. It serves to detect whether the body has had contact with the virus and identifies the proteins of SARS-CoV-2. Some pharmacies even offer a combo that includes antigen testing for Covid-19 as well as for Influenza A and B.

They also perform a series of antibody tests, which are indicated to see if the patient has been infected in the past.

In addition to these, there are also pharmacies in the PCR-Lamp test, in which the customer picks up a kit at the store, collects Spittle at home and send the sample for analysis by the responsible company. According to the companies, the PCR-Lamp has a similar precision to the RT-PCR, and locates the virus’s genetic material in the sample.

Private laboratories carry out, in addition to the same exams carried out in pharmacies, the type test RT-PCR, which locates fragments of the virus’s genetic material in samples collected from the nostrils and throat of patients. It is considered the most accurate to identify the coronavirus early in the infection.

Public and private hospitals primarily use the RT-PCR method. The exam is also carried out at health centers (AMAs, UPAs and UBSs) in the municipal network of the city of São Paulo, together with the antigen tests.

The main tests sold in pharmacies cost between R$79 (antibody tests) and R$110 (antigen for Covid-19 and for Influenza A and B). Type exams RT-Lamp, with saliva collection, cost around R$ 120.

In laboratories, exams such as RT-PCR cost from BRL 180 to BRL 450. The value increases according to the deadline for delivering the results; in some companies, the diagnosis is made within four hours of collection. already the antigen tests cost from R$88.

In the public health network, exams are free for patients with symptoms of the disease. Medical insurance companies also perform the test free of charge for patients with a medical request, but it may be necessary to check with the operator before collection.

When do the results come out?

Rapid tests, both antigen and serological, are ready in about 15 minutes. The PCR-Lamp, on the other hand, takes about 24 hours to give the result, counting from the moment the material is collected by the responsible company.

The result of the RT-PCR exam can take anywhere from four hours to up to three business days.

In the public network, the results of RT-PCR tests indicated for symptomatic patients take up to 48 hours to be made available.

Do exams need to be scheduled?

Pharmacies require prior appointments. It is possible to schedule the test on the network’s website or by telephone, directly with the unit.

Most laboratories also request an appointment for exams. Many offer home collection, also by appointment. Some accept patients without an appointment at the units, who are seen on a first-come, first-served basis.