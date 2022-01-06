Leila reinforces focus on the Worlds

Today, the president of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira, performed a live on the club’s official profile to clarify questions for fans and answer questions from the press. Among other topics, the executive commented on Abel Ferreira’s participation in the team’s negotiations and guaranteed full focus on the Club World Cup.

Asked about conversations with the coach to align the views of the board with those of the technical committee, Leila said that the Portuguese is in accordance with the “responsibility” profile adopted by the club. “So, today I had the conversation in person with Abel and it was the best possible way. Abel is in line with our position of responsibility, you know? In terms of oxygenation of our squad. Intense football, with young players, you know? This is our coach’s direction,” he explained.

The president also reinforced the club’s focus on the Club World Cup, held in February. Leila guaranteed that the efforts of the board and the commission are focused on the tournament. “We are fully aligned and focused for our big challenge which is on the 8th and 12th of February. Our total focus is to sing our two-time world championship. Our focus is this, we are going strong, we are with our I’m two-time champions of Libertadores, twice champion in the year 2021, and I’m very, very confident that we’re going strong,” he said.

Leila spoke again about investments for the World Cup, but made a point of remembering the financial precautions adopted by the board. “We are working, we are all focused on this, and fans can be absolutely sure that investment will not be lacking for Palmeiras to be even stronger. But, once again, investment with responsibility. I say again: I will not go broke Palmeiras. I don’t want Palmeiras to have the experience that several Brazilian clubs have had. This is not the future I want for Palmeiras,” concluded the manager.

Verdão debuts at the Club World Cup on February 8, in front of the winner of the match between Monterrey-MEX and Al Ahly-EGI. The São Paulo club has already sent a pre-list of entries to FIFA.