“Leonardo always helping Mengo”; R$ 451 million come into play, PSG opens the safe by half and Fla can pocket R$ 18 million

Flamengo has always shown good players in recent years. This has also been important for the club to build a great cast. Since 2018, Rubro-Negro has made million dollar sales, with values ​​that really attract attention in Brazilian football. The biggest sale in the history of CRF continues to belong to Vinicius Júnior, who was released to Real Madrid for 45 million euros.

These players also help Mengão even from afar, with possible new transactions. It is the case of Lucas Paquetá, which is shining in the Lyon and already does the PSG and Newcastle move around to buy it. According to the newspaper “L’Équipe”, Leonardo, Paris football’s strong man, wants to sign him and will spare no effort to make it happen. Newcastle is also very strong in the dispute for the star.

Lyon, in turn, sees the moment to make money with the Brazilian and, therefore, will not sell him cheap. It is speculated that the club will ask for something around 70 million euros (BRL 451 million at the current price). Flamengo is entitled to receive 4% from the FIFA Solidarity Mechanism. It is noteworthy that, in 2020, the Maximum Football Entity changed the rule of the Solidarity Mechanism. In this change, some domestic transfers will earn money for the forming clubs. See details here

If Paquetá really sells for R$ 451 million, Mengão will pocket around BRL 18 million. Money that would be most welcome in the Most Wanted’s coffers. The English and French promise to open their pockets for the attacking midfielder, but perhaps the deal will be confirmed in June, when the window in Europe is busier.

This season, Paquetá scored seven goals and gave four assists in 22 games. He has a contract with Lyon until June 2025. Happy in Europe, the player continues with his goal of growing his football even more in order to arrive very well for the World Cup later this year.