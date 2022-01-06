LG, Samsung, Sony, and others unveil powerful TVs and speakers at CES 2022

The traditional TV and sound device makers presented their bets for this year at CES 2022, the biggest technology fair held annually in Las Vegas.

TVs have gained new sizes (past 100 inches) and resolutions, while the audio industry enhances the immersive experience inside the home.

TVs

Televisions have long been a fixture at CES. And, at a time when we need to spend even more time indoors, screens grow, gain more diversity and more quality.

LG

In the imaging sector, LG has updated its line of OLED TVs with new options for size and resolutions between 4K and 8K.

The main new feature of the C2 series is the additional 42-inch model. The series, however, continues to be marketed in versions of 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches.

The G2 series goes one step further with new 83-inch and 97-inch models, the first TV of this size.

This latest series will also be sold in 55-inch and 65-inch versions.

Both series received a processor update, called Alpha 9 Gen 5, which promises to make browsing and content playback experience more responsive.

Prices were not disclosed.

The Korean company also demonstrated TVs with a new panel technology, Micro LED, which enables greater brightness and color fidelity on panels up to 136 inches with 4K resolution.

Samsung

Micro LED technology was also a theme in Samsung’s launches with 89, 101 and 110-inch televisions that have the Multi View feature allowing to split the panel into simultaneous screens with a maximum 4K resolution.

The Neo QLED TV line was also updated and now has panels with variable refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, allowing greater fluidity in video games, raising the standard that the market followed for this audience until then by offering televisions with rate of up to 120 Hz. Availability and pricing not disclosed.

Sony

Sony presented the first QD-OLED TV, a panel that mixes two image technologies, innovates in terms of depth of dark parts and high level of brightness in light parts of the image.

The Bravia XR A95K has 4K resolution and will be sold in two sizes: 55 and 65 inches.

The TV also has a new processor, the Cognitive Processor XR, with features that improve the image and sound and has exclusive integration with the PS5 that performs automatic visual mapping to display a color tone more faithful to the game environment.

Pricing and availability details are expected to be revealed in Q2 2022.

TCL

TCL was also present at the fair and presented the 98-inch 98R754 model for $7,999 (BRL 45,674.29 in direct conversion). The TV uses QLED technology. The company also announced that it intends to launch televisions with variable refresh rate of up to 144 Hz later this year, following the trend presented by Samsung.

sound devices

Like televisions, soundbars grow more and more at CES, which also devotes space to headphones and other sound devices.

Samsung

Samsung has introduced new soundbar models for the Q600, Q700, Q800 and Q900 series with music-exclusive Dolby Atmos technologies; Dual Atmos mode that uses the speakers of a Samsung TV to integrate the soundbar’s sound experience; Dolby Atmos wireless, allowing the soundbar to reproduce this format using Wi-Fi technology instead of cables as is necessary until now.

The models also have a microphone for autonomous sound calibration, allowing the best acoustics in space.

TCL

TCL’s Alto soundbar line received four new models. The Alto 7 series now features a 3.1 and 5.1 channel soundbar with automatic sound calibration and DTS:X spatial sound technology.

The premium Alto 9 series contains 5.1.2 and 7.1.4 models with the latest sound technologies on the market Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, DTS Play-Fi and RayDanz, in addition to automatic sound calibration. Both lines can be integrated with Google and Alexa assistants in addition to Apple Airplay and Spotify services.

JBL



JBL introduced new headphones and speakers. The JBL Live Pro 2 is the everyday noise-canceling wireless headset with up to 40 hours of battery life (phone + case), IPX5 protection (water and sweat proof) and three color options.

The suggested retail price is €179.99 (US$1,162.74 in direct conversion).

Quantum TWS uses bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices, allowing use in video game consoles with minimal delay. It also features IPX5 protection, noise cancellation, up to 24 hours of battery life, and a suggested retail price of €149 (BRL 962 in direct conversion).

The Quantum 810 and 610 models are over-the-ear and have a microphone, aimed at the gamer audience, with noise suppression technologies, integration with chat applications with 30 hours and 40 hours of battery life, respectively.

The Quantum 810 will cost €179 (BRL 1,162 in direct conversion) and the Quantum 610 in the €149 range (BRL 968 in direct conversion).

The JBL Pulse 5 is a capsule-shaped speaker that offers 360º sound with light effects. With 12 hours of autonomy and IP67 protection (water and dust proof), its suggested price is €249 (R$1,608 in direct conversion).

BoomBox 3 raises the question of power and battery life, reaching 24 hours of playback and IP67 protection, and you can recharge devices by connecting them to its USB port. The model will cost €549 (R$3,546 in direct conversion).

Finally, JBL PartyBox Encore is new as it features a wireless microphone to provide a karaoke experience. The speaker has up to 10 hours of autonomy, IPX4 protection (against splashes) and will cost €349 (R$2,284 in direct conversion).

Headphones

Belkin’s new SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling in-ear headphones support the AptX HD codec for better sound fidelity, support the Apple Find My feature for locating lost devices, active noise cancellation, and IPX5 protection (proof of noise). water and sweat). The price has not been released, but it is something that will be known closer to the release scheduled for the second half of 2022.

Noveto, an Israeli company that uses artificial intelligence in its sound products, introduced the N1, invisible headset.

The speaker provides immersive 3D sound without the need for headphones. Through cameras and motion sensors, the device manages to direct the sound in different places in the environment. The Noveto N1 will be available on the market for US$800 (R$4568 in direct conversion).