Live, the doctor reveals delicate details of the president’s health and puts an end to yet another narrative (see video)

Shortly after Jair Bolsonaro’s discharge, this Wednesday morning (5), the medical team presented details of the situation that led the president to an emergency hospital.

At the press conference, first, the doctors who provided the initial care were heard, and then Dr. Antônio Luiz Macedo, responsible for the treatment of Bolsonaro, since the fateful stab in the 2018 election campaign, which left sequelae like the one that forced the Chief Executive’s return to the hospital once more.

Macedo gave details about the president’s health, since then, clarified this new situation, which, if not serious, still requires care, and clarified the need to cancel the vacation abroad and return to Brazil to accompany his patient.

As a reminder, the president was rushed from Santa Catarina, where he was on a short vacation, to the Vila Nova Star hospital, in São Paulo, in the early hours of Monday (3), after feeling severe abdominal pain.

What is certain is that Bolsonaro will have to live with the consequences of the assassination attempt on him, forever.

And another left-wing narrative comes to an end.

See the video:

