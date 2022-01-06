Luis Lobianco is irritated by the airline’s neglect after being stranded in Spain

Luis Lobianco, actor, vented on his profile on the social network after being “stuck” in Barcelona, ​​Spain. The actor faced a covid-19 there and after he finally managed to get rid of the disease, he rescheduled his return to Brazil. It turns out that the airline company disappeared with its tickets, generating revolt.

“I fell for the coup”

“This company disappeared with my tickets. Do not have covid, if you get sick they disappear with reservations and never see you again. Not even at the airport and at the cell phone service, they slam the phone in your face. I came to work but it looks like I fell from the scam”, he vented.

Elsewhere, the actor criticized the robots, lately used by large companies to solve problems of any kind.

“A pity that to reach the employee [que ajudou] I had to go through a saga. Thanks to everyone who asked for me. That we can solve the problems of giant companies with people, not robots. This is not a problem for one country, but a sad phenomenon around the world.”, clarified.

Last year, Luis Lobianco he lost his grandmother as a victim of covid-19 and he vented on the web about the matter.