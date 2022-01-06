Luísa Sonza discloses the backstage of the video for ‘Anaconda’

posted on 01/05/2022 1:21 PM



(credit: Felipe Gomes)

The singer Luísa Sonza released, this Tuesday (4/1), the making of the video for Anaconda, the artist’s latest single. In the video, Luísa shows behind-the-scenes footage of the clip’s recordings, which has already surpassed the mark of more than nine million views on YouTube, in less than a month of release.

The making of brings new footage of the singer’s filming with the snake that takes part in the video, in addition to statements by Luísa, who also directed the video.

The track, which mixes reggaeton, pop and funk, brings messages of female empowerment and women’s sexual freedom, themes that the artist has discussed extensively throughout her career. Just like the singles Turbo Mode and Fugitives, also from the disc sweet 22, Anaconda it’s a musical partnership. On the track, Luísa shares the vocals with the American singer Mariah Angeliq.