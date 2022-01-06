Lula defends repeal of labor reform

The repeal of the labor reform was defended by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on social networks on Tuesday 4.

On sharing news that Spain would be reviewing the changes in labor legislation made in 2012, which weakened relations and did not create new jobs, the PT member celebrated the measure.

“It is important for Brazilians to follow closely what is happening in the Labor Reform in Spain, where President Pedro Sanchez is working to recover workers’ rights,” he wrote.

In Brazil, the labor reform was carried out during the Michel Temer (MDB) government, about four years ago, and, contrary to what it promised, it did not come close to creating millions of jobs in the country or increasing workers’ income.

Experts recently heard by capital letter they also indicated that the new model of labor relations created more legal uncertainty and weakened negotiations between companies and employees. Jobs with consolidated historical rights have given way to a ‘pejotized’ and increasingly precarious and informal model.

Gleisi Hoffmann, federal deputy and PT president, also used the networks to celebrate the change in laws in Spain and defend that the same path be adopted in Brazil by the next president.

“Good news from this period: Argentina revokes privatization of energy companies and Spain labor reform that removed rights. The Spanish reform served as a model for the Brazilian one and both did not create jobs, they only undermined rights. We already have the way”, highlighted the parliamentarian.

Also on Tuesday, Juliano Medeiros, president of PSOL, in an interview with capital letter,

he was also enthusiastic about the measure and affirmed ‘to hope that Lula would assume the defense of the repeal of the reforms’. For him, ‘the left needs to start making clear commitments to confront the establishment financial’, a fact that would start with the review of the changes made by Temer in the post-coup in 2016.