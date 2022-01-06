‘Macho wouldn’t have’ · TV News

With the flu, Gilberto Nogueira blamed the kiss he gave a woman for being suspicious of Covid-19. Gil do Vigor told Ana Maria Braga about the “dog” at Mais Você this Thursday (6). “She tested positive for Covid. Then I said: ‘You see? If it was a male, I wouldn’t have tested it!'”, reported the economist.

In the morning, Ana Maria had already started the wig program due to the fact that her hairdresser, whom she met on Wednesday (5), had tested positive for the disease. “Today is the day of our Tá Lascado painting. Gil is going to come home because he has the flu, he doesn’t have Covid, I think. It’s better, isn’t it?”, asked the presenter.

“Ana, you don’t know what happened, let me tell you? So, I don’t really like kissing girls, do I? Who do I like kissing? The vigorous ones. But a girl asked me to kiss, so we could kiss kiss. Then I said: ‘Oh, it doesn’t hurt, right?’ Then she tested positive for Covid. Then I said: ‘See? If it was a male, I wouldn’t have tested it’!”, joked the ex-BBB.

“It was the universe telling me: ‘Gil, don’t kiss a woman!’ Sir, that’s why I like kissing boys. I went to take the test, but the fag is vigorous, wonderful, [me avisou que] tested positive. I was like: ‘Oh, why did I kiss you, friend?'”, Nogueira despaired.

“Oh, Lord, it’s been so long since I’ve kissed a woman in my life. Then I took it, I tested it. I tested the Influenza (flu), which is also important, and it came back negative. And Covid’s coming out now. I’ve already done it. two Covid tests, and both came back negative, but as I’m very caught, I think it’s important to be more sure,” explained the doctoral student in Economics.

“I took the third test to be sure at the end. But I’m getting better, I’m fine, only my voice is wrinkled, right?”, concluded the Globo contracted. “But you’re still beautiful!”, said Ana. “I’m fine, I’m healthy!”, warned the participant of Big Brother Brasil 21. “It won’t be anything. We’ll talk now”, concluded the title of Mais Você.