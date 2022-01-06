Macron says he wants to ‘irritate’ unvaccinated people and causes controversy in France

Statements given by the president of the European country were commented on by his electoral competitors three months before the polls

EFE/Ian Langsdon Macron gave statements to French newspaper on Tuesday



The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, was the target of yet another controversy in the European country this Wednesday, 5, after declaring that he wants to “irritate” people who have not been vaccinated against the Covid-19 in the country. The speech, given in an interview with the newspaper “le Parisien”, occurs at a time when the nation is trying to encourage the immunization of its residents to control another wave of the disease, aggravated by the presence of the Ômicron variant. On Tuesday, 4, 271,000 new infections were registered in the country, numbers that are worrying when just over a quarter of the population has not yet taken any dose of the vaccine. “For the unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And let’s keep doing that, until the end. This is the strategy”, he stated. The president, who is seeking reelection three months before the French go to the polls, also assumed that he wants to “limit as much as possible” the access of non-vaccinated people to activities of social life.

“When my freedom threatens other people’s freedom, I become irresponsible. An irresponsible person can no longer be considered a citizen. I will not arrest them, nor will I force them to be vaccinated. Still, I have to say that from the 15th onwards you will no longer be able to go to a restaurant, a bar, a cafe, the theater or the cinema [se não se vacinar]”, he declared. A prominent name in the electoral race, the former minister of Sarkozy, Valérie Pécresse, stated that “it is not up to the president of the Republic to choose between the good and the bad French”; Marine Le Pen, who went to the second round with Macron in the last elections, called his speeches “violent” and Éric Zemmour, of the far right, said that this is a centrist’s quest to “exist in the campaign”.