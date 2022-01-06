Man dies after shooting with the Military Police in Juiz de Fora | Wood zone

A 37-year-old man died after exchanging shots with the Military Police (PM), in the Granjas Bethânia neighborhood in Juiz de Fora, on Tuesday afternoon (4). Three other individuals, aged 18, 41 and 42, were arrested.

According to information from the PM, the police went to the scene to investigate a complaint that 3 individuals were armed along Rua José Irineu dos Reis and were hiding in an abandoned house.

At the scene, one of the suspects, 42 years old, was approached. With it, a certain amount of crack was found. The 41-year-old was arrested and the 37-year-old [vítima fatal] and the 18-year-old fled to a forest at the back of the property.

At one point, when faced with the police team, the criminals denied the stop order and, armed, fired shots at the military, who retaliated.

The 37-year-old man was shot in the chest. According to the incident, he was rescued by the military, who found the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and was still alive and taken to the Dr. Mozart Teixeira Emergency Room Hospital, but he did not resist and died.

The 18 year old tried to run away again, but was captured and arrested along with the other 2 suspects.

A 38-caliber revolver with 05 rounds was seized. The Expertise attended the site and carried out the usual work.

g1 contacted the corporation to ask for a position, to find out if any police officers were injured or removed from the function, and is awaiting their return.