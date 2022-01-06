“Many couples have dogs and cats instead of children,” says Pope Francis

Pope Francis made an appeal, this Wednesday (5), for fathers and mothers to adopt children, and said that “we live in a time of notorious orphanhood.”

During the catechesis at the General Audience, held in the Paul VI Room at the Vatican, Francis affirmed that this is an act of humanity, and criticized the movement of some people to adopt only animals, to the detriment of children.

“Many couples don’t have children because they don’t want to or they only have one and that’s enough, but they have two dogs, two cats that take the place of their children. Yes, it’s funny, I understand, but it’s reality. Denying paternity and maternity diminishes us, takes away our humanity”, said the pontiff.

Francisco asked legal institutions to help in the adoption, from making serious control to facilitating the process.

The Pope also told families “not to be afraid” of welcoming someone, and that Joseph, Jesus’ adoptive father, according to the Bible, shows that this is not a “secondary” path, an alternative, but an elevated form of love.

“It is not enough to bring a child into the world to say that we are also fathers or mothers. You are not born a father, you become. And he doesn’t become a father just because a son has been brought into the world, but because he is responsibly cared for,” the Pope said.