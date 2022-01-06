Maraisa’s duo, Maiara cites scare after the plane made an emergency landing. Look!

Maiara spoke about the scare she experienced during a flight before giving a presentation in Barretos, in the interior of São Paulo. “Maiara has already started 2022 in fright. High emotions”, joked Maraisa.

Maiara reassured the fans. “I had a scare on a flight. A bird entered the turbine. Thank God everything worked out. It really was a scare, but God is too good,” he said on Wednesday (5), when the death of Marília Mendonça completed 2 months.

“I want to thank everyone who cared and send a kiss to our fans who prayed for me. It’s going to be all right. God knows all things. Let’s go with everything 2022 started and that’s it. Let’s go upstairs,” he continued.

“Thank you to everyone. Thank you for the prayers. It’s all right. I want to thank you once again for your affection. 2022 comes with everything. It comes ‘nimim'”, said Maiara. Maraisa then commented: “She was eating churros. Everyone worried and she posts a picture of churros.”

emergency landing

The incident occurred after a bird collided with the plane’s engine, which was going from Navegantes, in Santa Catarina, to Congonhas airport, in São Paulo.

The aircraft had to change its route and land at Hercílio Luz International Airport, in Florianópolis (SC). Maiara was in Governador Celso Ramos, after having performed with Maraisa in the city and Itajaí.

“The commercial flight of Latam that took off from Navegantes airport had to make a forced landing. The singer Maiara of the duo with Maraísa was on board, reported that it was just a scare and is doing well,” the team said in a statement.

Latam denied the use of the term “emergency landing”. According to the airline, the procedure is common when the aircraft collides with a bird, an event known as “bird strike”.