Marcelo Cosme works double after Covid outbreak at GloboNews | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Globonews Marcelo Cosme will present two newscasts on GloboNews due to the Covid-19 outbreak

Marcelo Cosme will have to take extra doses of coffee to support the workload in the coming days. With the outbreak of Covid-19 on the GloboNews team and the departure of Christiane Pelajo, who tested positive, he will work twice as much on the news channel over the next few weeks simply because there are no presenters available to share the workload.

Pelajo tested positive on Wednesday (5) and was immediately dismissed from work, forcing Cosme to be hurriedly cast to command the 4pm edition. He, who is already the title holder of Em Pauta, had to anticipate the start of his work on the air and also double the time he spends in front of the cameras.

In the column, Globo informed that Cosme will stay on the double shift until Pelajo recovers from Covid-19 and is able to resume his duties. In other words, the journalist will have at least two long weeks to go.

That’s because he had already accumulated the role of substitute for his colleague in the week of New Year’s Eve. Due to the scale of the end-of-the-year breaks, he rested at Christmas, and when he resumed work, it was straight away with the two news programs at once.

This is the second time Christiane Pelajo has signed Covid-19 in just four months. On Instagram, she made an outburst, urging people to get vaccinated and be careful with the omicron variant.

“After working Christmas week, I spent the week off, which we have on New Years, just with my boyfriend. Me and him! No crowding! Even so, I took the test before going back to work because I had symptoms I thought it was influenza. I started crying when I tested positive for covid. I’m much better than the first time for an obvious reason: I have two doses of the vaccine. My booster will be at the end of this month. I come here to beg you to get vaccinated and vaccinate your children, as soon as the campaign for this age group is allowed,” wrote the journalist on Instagram.

Check out the full publication of the 4pm Edition anchor: