Márcio França is the target of a Civil Police operation investigating alleged corruption scheme in SP

The former governor of São Paulo marcio france (PSB) is one of the targets of the operation of the Civil police in São Paulo this Wednesday morning, the 5th, to investigate an alleged corruption scheme in the health area. The agents served 34 search and seizure warrants in the regions of Araçatuba, Bauru, Baixada Santista, Campinas, Capital and Presidente Prudente. The brother of the pre-candidate to Palácio do Bandeirantes, doctor Cláudio França, is also one of the targets. The operation is an offshoot of Operation X-Ray, which investigates crimes of conspiracy, embezzlement and money laundering. In addition to the Civil Police, the Public Ministry and the General Administrative Office are monitoring the operation.

In a statement, Márcio França classified the operation as “political” and stated that he is “not afraid of threats or blackmail.” “The 2022 elections began. 1st Political Operation. There is no other name for a mess, due to false allegations, that certain ‘authorities’, ‘fear of losing the elections’, have produced the events that took place this morning in my house. Every police operation has a name! This is a political operation, not a police operation. It is, of course, of an electoral political nature. I do not have or have had any commercial or legal relationship with the legal and natural persons that are the target of the investigation”, says the former governor. In another passage, the former governor, PSB pre-candidate for the government of the State of São Paulo, says that “it is regrettable that an election for the government of São Paulo begins with these scenes of abuse of political power”. “I am not the target of any operation, as I am a private lawyer, I have no relationships or links with public services. I have no relationship with the medical or health field. I have 40 years of public life, I do not respond to any criminal case”, continues França.

Read below the full note released by former governor Márcio França:

The 2022 elections began. 1st Political Operation. There is no other name for a mess, due to false allegations, that certain “authorities”, with “fear of losing the elections”, have produced the events that occurred this morning in my house. Every police operation has a name! This is a political operation, not a police operation. It is, of course, of an electoral political nature. I do not have or have had any business or legal relationship with the legal entities and individuals that are the target of the investigation. It is regrettable that an election for the Government of SP begins with these scenes of abuse of political power. I have been warning for some time that a criminal group in SP is trying to prevent me from expressing the truth. They know I don’t agree with them, that they want to take over the State of SP. If it’s up to me, they won’t make it. I am not the target of any operation, as I am a private lawyer, I have no relationships or links with public services. I have no relationship with the medical or health field. I have 40 years of public life, I do not respond to any criminal case. I will only stop being SP governor if the people of São Paulo do not want to. I’m not afraid of threats or blackmail. In 40 years of public life, I have been maligned and wronged many times, never condemned. In fact, I’ve faced much more qualified opponents. It won’t be my current competitors, notorious liars, who will make me back down.