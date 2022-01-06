Márcio Poncio confirms Simone’s admission to a clinic and the advisor reveals reason for her collapse

This Tuesday (4), pastor Márcio Poncio used social media to confirm that his ex-wife, Simone Poncio, is hospitalized in a clinic in Rio de Janeiro. In a note sent to hugogloss.com, the family’s press office clarified that hospitalization was necessary after Sarah and Saulo’s mother increased, on their own, the dosage of medication she was taking for depression and anxiety.

“The Poncio family, through its press office, comes to clarify to the public some facts about Simone Poncio’s hospitalization in a psychiatric clinic. Simone was taking medication for anxiety and depression prescribed by a professional. After a period of stress, she ended up increasing the dosage of these drugs on her own”, said the statement.

“Due to the strong dependence on medicines, the businesswoman’s family and doctors decided that hospitalization would be the best way for her to have adequate assistance. They thank all fans and friends for their concern with Simone, and ask for prayers and good energies for the quick recovery of the businesswoman”, completed the message.

Márcio also confirmed that the reason for the collapse was the excessive use of antidepressants. “Simone, we are here for you, as you always were for our family. We know that in life we ​​suffer adversity, as the apostle Paul tells us in 2 Corinthians 11:26: ‘Sometimes we go through dangers in travel, dangers in rivers, dangers among robbers, dangers among opportunists, dangers among the Gentiles, dangers in the city, dangers in the desert, dangers at sea, dangers between false brethren.’ It’s part”, he began, in a text posted on Instagram.

The religious even gave more details about Simone’s hospitalization and asked for prayers from fans: “We know that Jesus endured everything with love and mercy and that will not be lacking in this moment. As He won, I believe we will win. Be firm, we have already overcome so many things together, it is certain that we will overcome this phase of illness as well, in order to give witness to all of the wonders of God. We are with you, your family is with you. Everything has already worked out. I ask your prayers for her, who is now hospitalized undergoing treatment for the removal of antidepressants used in excess in a clinic in Rio..

According to journalist Fábia Oliveira, from “Em Off”, Simone and Marcio have been separated since June 2021. The matriarch would have left the house where she lived with her family after an alleged argument. The 28-year marriage also had a first breakup, in February of last year. The two, however, announced the reconciliation 18 days after reporting the break at the time.