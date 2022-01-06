Market predicts drop in gasoline price during first quarter

Inflation villains in 2021, fuel prices are expected to bring relief in the first quarter of this year. According to a survey carried out by ValeCard, a company specializing in fleet management solutions, there will be an accumulated decline of 5.94% in the period. And gasoline will be sold at R$ 6.18 in March – the lowest rate forecast for 2022.

This reduction will be driven by an eventual stability of the dollar, according to the survey. However, with market fears for the advancement of the Covid-19 variant, Ômicron, the US currency closed the first sessions of the year on a high.

If the picture for this first week of the year changes and the forecast for stability is confirmed in the coming days, the pressure on gasoline should only return in April. In September, it will reach its peak, reaching R$ 6.55 – an amount similar to what Brazilians currently pay at service stations.

In the last quarter, the forecast is for a slight decrease in the cost of fuel, reaching a little above R$ 6.30.