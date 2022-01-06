Medicine against epilepsy is lacking in SUS. Government wants to cut dose – National

One of the main remedies for the control of epilepsy, one of the most frequent neurological diseases in the world, is lacking in the Unified Health System (SUS). With the shortage of levetiracetam, the Ministry of Health has proposed that the same medicine be distributed with a dosage equivalent to one third of the one that is lacking (from 750mg to 250mg).
“It is not possible to change medication from one hour to another. You can decompensate the patient and he may not respond to a new dosage”
Lecio Figueira, neurologist and vice president of the Brazilian Association of Epilepsy
“They had enough time to take the appropriate action. The Ministry always comes up with these problems, but this time we are fighting for it to end. It is not possible to change medication from one hour to another. You can decompensate the patient and he may not respond to the new dosage”, he said.
“This is absolutely irresponsible”
“There are still chances that the patient won’t be able to go to the doctor, won’t be able to make an appointment, won’t get the prescription for the exchange in a timely manner. Even if all of this works out, this change can confuse the patient”, complements the vice-president of the Association.
“Epilepsy is not a rare disease. It is a common disease, one of the three most common neurological diseases. It hits more people, much more often, much more disabling than others. one of the diseases that most impact the quality of life of those who have it”, says Figueira.
Patients report drama
“(The medicine) helped a lot because I didn’t even think I would be able to spend so much time without having a seizure, because it was already a bit out of reality for me”
Leonardo Almeida, student who has suffered from epileptic seizures since 2011
Student Leonardo Almeida, 23, has been suffering from epileptic seizures since 2011. “I started taking medication in 2018 and that was when my epilepsy seizures, which lasted three, four, six months, sometimes started to be a interval of almost two years. (The medicine) helped a lot because I didn’t even think I’d be able to spend so much time without having a seizure, because it was already a bit out of reality for me”, he says.
Leonardo claims that the disease can interfere a lot in the daily lives of those who have it. “My crises had an interval considered to be longer than that of other people and even so they interfered a lot in my routine, because I couldn’t use the computer for a long time, I felt sick if it was too hot I couldn’t go out, only Sometimes I couldn’t stay awake for a long time either, because I could have a crisis if I was sleep deprived”, he said. “Running without the medicine is a big mess for those who take it”, he concluded.
Sought out by the article, the Ministry of Health did not clarify the questions about the shortage and about the new proposal to change the dosage of the drug.