Medicine against epilepsy is lacking in SUS. Government wants to cut dose – National

Used for over 20 years in the US and Europe, levetiracetam reached the SUS in 2020 (photo: Reproduction)

One of the main remedies for the control of epilepsy, one of the most frequent neurological diseases in the world, is lacking in the Unified Health System (SUS). With the shortage of levetiracetam, the Ministry of Health has proposed that the same medicine be distributed with a dosage equivalent to one third of the one that is lacking (from 750mg to 250mg).

In a document sent to the Health Departments, the folder states that “it was necessary to search for strategies to prevent any harm to patients.” The proposal, however, has provoked indignation in patients and specialists. The Brazilian Association of Epilepsy (ABE) started a movement of repudiation on social media called #SOSEpilepsy.
“ABE is receiving daily reports about the shortage of anti-crisis drugs across the country. The person with epilepsy also has the right to health and we will not allow this right to be violated”, says the ABE.
The drug has been available in the SUS since 2020. In the United States and Europe, the drug has been available for at least 20 years. “Historically, every end of the year there is a problem in the bidding, in the system and patients are left without any medicine. This time, the situation is most critical. It is a newer and more expensive medicine in Brazil, which has been available for a short time”, explains the neurologist and vice president of ABE, Lecio Figueira.
In the letter sent to the secretariats, the Ministry of Health alleges that consumption was greater than expected, in addition to the fact that a bidding process for the purchase of the medicine failed in September, but that another one is underway. Lecio Figueira comments that, in addition to the fact that it is common for the folder to present problems when purchasing medicines, there was already knowledge of the setback in the first half of this year, and even so, nothing was done.

“It is not possible to change medication from one hour to another. You can decompensate the patient and he may not respond to a new dosage”

Lecio Figueira, neurologist and vice president of the Brazilian Association of Epilepsy

“They had enough time to take the appropriate action. The Ministry always comes up with these problems, but this time we are fighting for it to end. It is not possible to change medication from one hour to another. You can decompensate the patient and he may not respond to the new dosage”, he said.

“This is absolutely irresponsible”

The Ministry of Health stated that the replacement of the drug dosage will be “at the discretion of the presiding physician”, with the need for a new prescription and documentation. For Figueira, this guidance, in practice, would not work and would end up overloading the system. “All of them need to undergo a new consultation, new exams, new registration. This will overload the system. This is absolutely irresponsible and not a real solution”, he says.

“There are still chances that the patient won’t be able to go to the doctor, won’t be able to make an appointment, won’t get the prescription for the exchange in a timely manner. Even if all of this works out, this change can confuse the patient”, complements the vice-president of the Association.

“Epilepsy is not a rare disease. It is a common disease, one of the three most common neurological diseases. It hits more people, much more often, much more disabling than others. one of the diseases that most impact the quality of life of those who have it”, says Figueira.

Patients report drama

On ABE’s Instagram page there are several reports from patients about difficulties in scheduling appointments with neurologists or lack of medication. “I have had epilepsy for 18 years and I have no support from anyone. The horrible public health treatment was the prejudice that we suffered”, wrote one user. “I have been waiting for three years to get an appointment, I have been without a specialist for over 5 years,” says another follower.

“(The medicine) helped a lot because I didn’t even think I would be able to spend so much time without having a seizure, because it was already a bit out of reality for me”

Leonardo Almeida, student who has suffered from epileptic seizures since 2011

Student Leonardo Almeida, 23, has been suffering from epileptic seizures since 2011. “I started taking medication in 2018 and that was when my epilepsy seizures, which lasted three, four, six months, sometimes started to be a interval of almost two years. (The medicine) helped a lot because I didn’t even think I’d be able to spend so much time without having a seizure, because it was already a bit out of reality for me”, he says.

Leonardo claims that the disease can interfere a lot in the daily lives of those who have it. “My crises had an interval considered to be longer than that of other people and even so they interfered a lot in my routine, because I couldn’t use the computer for a long time, I felt sick if it was too hot I couldn’t go out, only Sometimes I couldn’t stay awake for a long time either, because I could have a crisis if I was sleep deprived”, he said. “Running without the medicine is a big mess for those who take it”, he concluded.

Sought out by the article, the Ministry of Health did not clarify the questions about the shortage and about the new proposal to change the dosage of the drug.

