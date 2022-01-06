Medicine against epilepsy is lacking in SUS. Government wants to cut dose – National

Used for over 20 years in the US and Europe, levetiracetam reached the SUS in 2020 (photo: Reproduction) One of the main remedies for the control of epilepsy, one of the most frequent neurological diseases in the world, is lacking in the Unified Health System (SUS). With the shortage of levetiracetam, the Ministry of Health has proposed that the same medicine be distributed with a dosage equivalent to one third of the one that is lacking (from 750mg to 250mg).

In a document sent to the Health Departments, the folder states that “it was necessary to search for strategies to prevent any harm to patients.” The proposal, however, has provoked indignation in patients and specialists. The Brazilian Association of Epilepsy (ABE) started a movement of repudiation on social media called #SOSEpilepsy.

“ABE is receiving daily reports about the shortage of anti-crisis drugs across the country. The person with epilepsy also has the right to health and we will not allow this right to be violated”, says the ABE.

The drug has been available in the SUS since 2020. In the United States and Europe, the drug has been available for at least 20 years. “Historically, every end of the year there is a problem in the bidding, in the system and patients are left without any medicine. This time, the situation is most critical. It is a newer and more expensive medicine in Brazil, which has been available for a short time”, explains the neurologist and vice president of ABE, Lecio Figueira.

“They had enough time to take the appropriate action. The Ministry always comes up with these problems, but this time we are fighting for it to end. It is not possible to change medication from one hour to another. You can decompensate the patient and he may not respond to the new dosage”, he said.

“This is absolutely irresponsible”

The Ministry of Health stated that the replacement of the drug dosage will be “at the discretion of the presiding physician”, with the need for a new prescription and documentation. For Figueira, this guidance, in practice, would not work and would end up overloading the system. “All of them need to undergo a new consultation, new exams, new registration. This will overload the system. This is absolutely irresponsible and not a real solution”, he says. “There are still chances that the patient won’t be able to go to the doctor, won’t be able to make an appointment, won’t get the prescription for the exchange in a timely manner. Even if all of this works out, this change can confuse the patient”, complements the vice-president of the Association. “Epilepsy is not a rare disease. It is a common disease, one of the three most common neurological diseases. It hits more people, much more often, much more disabling than others. one of the diseases that most impact the quality of life of those who have it”, says Figueira.

Patients report drama