Meet Kefir, the giant cat that ‘broke’ the internet

Have you ever met a Maine Coons cat? This one in the photo is Kefir, a “giant” cat that surprised the internet for its size, despite its cute little face. Kefir’s tutor, Yuliya, said that the cat is now 1 year and 9 months old and weighs about 12 kilos.

Even though the cat is already huge, she hopes it will grow a little bigger. “It’s normal for Maine Coons to keep growing until they’re 3 years old,” he explains.

“It’s funny how others react when they see the cat because it’s huge. A lot of people think it’s a dog at first.”

Yuliya shared that the family adopted Kefir from a cattery. What caught the eye at first was the cat’s beautiful soft white fur. However, Kefir immediately refused to eat cat food. So, he began to be fed only meat and natural food.

Photos: Yuliyamnn

According to the tutor, the only disadvantage of kefir care is the large amount of hair the cat leaves around the house. However, the tutors treat him like a member of the family, and he always sits with Yuliya and her family at the table when they are having dinner.

“In general, he is a super smart cat. The kefir does not meow, it does not scream and it does not harm the furniture. A truly perfect cat,” says Yuliya.

“This is a little kitten in the body of a monster.”

Photos: Yuliyamnn

With information from Bored Panda.