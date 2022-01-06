Meet Sony Bravia XR A95K, first 4K TV with QD-OLED technology | dogs

The Sony Bravia XR A95K is the world’s first television to feature a panel with QD-OLED technology. The new 4K television was announced this Tuesday (4) at the brand conference at CES 2022, a technology fair that takes place in Las Vegas, USA. QD-OLED is an imaging feature that seeks to combine the best features of QLED and OLED screens. The manufacturer promises that the TV will have color quality and brightness intensity with greater precision in dark and black tones.

The new smart TV hardly lands in Brazil, since the manufacturer has not operated in the national territory since March of last year, but it stood out precisely for bringing the new technology. Price and availability on the international market have not yet been announced.

The QD-OLED, developed by Samsung, was long-awaited to debut on TVs in 2022. Basically, the feature combines the technology of OLED screens, technology originally dominated by LG, with Quantum Dot, also highlighted by Samsung. The idea is that this fusion generates a display with high peak brightness with little light bleed, deep blacks and vivid colors.

In addition to relying on technology, the TV reaches 4K and offers the possibility of enjoying content at 120 Hz native. HDMI 2.1 compatibility also makes the device a good choice to accompany new generation consoles, in particular the PlayStation 5 (PS5). HDR is automatic with the console connected to the TV, as is the use of low latency modes.

In the software functionalities, the user finds Google TV, a platform that replaces Android TV. The system inherits the same variety of content available on the Play Store and the level of integration with Google services. The TV supports voice commands and integration with connected home equipment.

In terms of sound, the device offers Acoustic Surface Audio Plus, a technology that uses the entire surface of the screen as a speaker to improve audio quality. In addition to the innovation in the type of display, the TV also has a base that allows you to adjust the device in a position where the screen is “in front” of the base, or in a position that moves the device away for installation close to the wall. The base has height adjustment to make more room for a soundbar, for example.

