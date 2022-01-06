Meet the cast of “Rebel”, a new series from Netflix

The Netflix streaming platform has released a reboot of the huge Mexican hit, Rebel, and the fans are ecstatic. This new generation of Elite Way School promises great emotions and an exciting story. Now, Rebelde has become a series with a new cast that even includes a Brazilian. The debut on Netflix takes place this Wednesday (01/05/) and has arrived promising to enter the top five on the platform.

The main cast follows the line of young teenagers who chase their dreams, but live their personal conflicts, their dramas and their adventures. The music will once again be present in the series, washed down with many novels. Behind all the musical dreams, there is a secret society that at all costs seeks to spoil the musical dreams of the young students of the Elite Way School.

Blue Guaita (Jana)

The actress will play the role of Jana, a young Mexican singer who is much questioned in her professional work as an artist. Her mother is Pilar Gandía, another character that continues in this version. The artist lives a constant search for recognition of her work. It looks like he’s going to paint that romance with Esteban, another character that we’ll talk about him in a moment.

Sergio Mayer Mori (Esteban)

Unlike most of the elite, Esteban arrived at school thanks to a scholarship he won. His piano talent is incredible and his musical streak is very sharp. Who stirs Esteban’s pride at this first moment is the singing teacher Luka Colucci.

Franco Mansini (Luka)

Luka is the typical rich guy in the group, but an introspective, arrogant person, who lives conflicts with his father who wants him to study Administration instead of Music. He is a typical elite Argentine and a Colucci. The frustrations and dramas experienced by Luka are taken out on his colleagues.

But that won’t be Luka’s main problem, as he is gay and his secret could be revealed publicly.

Alejandro Puente (Sebas)

Young Sebas is one of the oldest in the school for children of important and rich people and, with him, this profile will be no different. Sebas is the son of an important Mexican politician, will be Jana’s boyfriend and will feel threatened by Esteban’s presence.

The boy will feel his popularity called into question. It will be a strong opponent to the good guys.

Giovanna Grigio (Emilia)

The actress is the only Brazilian in the cast and will play the role of Emilia, an accomplice of Sebas in his setup. The two were once boyfriends, but he left her for Jana and she lives only on the lookout for her influential former boyfriend.

The character is an influencer who always looks for the spotlight and does well. She will have a special affection for Andi, a new student.

Lizeth Selene (Andi)

The young woman is the typical rebel by nature. Her actions are often a reason for reprimands, and she arrives at school being advised to maintain good behavior. Although she is an exemplary drummer, the young woman is a terrible student and her grades are not at all pleasing.

To make matters worse, she still has conflicts with her stepfather.

Andrea Chaparro

The girl’s main characteristic is that she lived in California, but never attended a school where there were boys. Her family is conservative and Christian and all she wants is more freedom. The young woman lives a conflict to build an identity far from the imposition of her parents.

Jeronimo Cantillo (Dixon)

The famous good guy is Dixon, who likes rappers, sings very well, but doesn’t like to be stepped on. He’s the typical determined guy who won’t let anyone step on his toes. Young people like to value their appearance and know that school is a professional projection for them.