Meet the IHU, a new variant identified by the institute of the ‘Doctor Chloroquine’ – 06/01/2022 – Normalitas

—That, of course, if the new variant isn’t true.

Shock.

Casually conversing with a lady about Post-Covid Better Times, aka Pot of Gold at the End of the Rainbow or something. We make plans. We counted close cases, vaccine doses, the last time we traveled. We exchange confidences about future plans, When Everything Passes.

-What.

***

The IHU – an unglamorous and provisional name that refers to the hospital where it was discovered, the University Hospital Institute of Marseille – is a candidate-for-a-new variant under study.

Identified in late November, it was apparently “imported” by a tourist returning from Cameroon, and is related to a variant first detected in the Democratic Republic of Congo last September.

It has 46 mutations and 37 deletions in relation to the “original” virus, which, they say, makes this animal new an ace of potential contagion.

From November until now, however, only 12 cases of IHU have been identified between Marseille and the French Alps region – in contrast to omicron, detected in the country at the same time, and which already accounts for more than half of new cases in the country .

The epidemiologists responsible for the pre-study on the virus, published in late December, said it was “too early to speculate on the virological, epidemiological or clinical characteristics of this variant”, considering the low incidence of cases.

The Marseille institute, specializing in infectious diseases, is headed by the controversial Didier Raoult, a doctor who defends hydroxychloroquine as a treatment against Covid-19.

Little news has yet been released about the perhaps new variant. The World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet given the approval to call the IHU the successor of the omicron in the endless saga of Netflix that is our daily life.

Perhaps there are political interests here and there, probably caution, and possibly a dash of already-tired — other themes make the headlines of the day.

Maybe, maybe. The true truth is that new strains appear all the time, but very few gain the status Red alert flag.

This week, at a press conference, a representative of the organization stated that they are monitoring the IHU closely and that so far there is no reason for further concern.

​***

“Next year”, says the aforementioned señora, dreamy eyes contemplating the foam of the coffee in this bar on a corner in Barcelona, ​​”I want to go to Murcia to see my family. I lost my father and my brother-in-law to Covid, and since then I haven’t I saw my sister again”.

Next year..! no ma’am, I think, 2022 is the year of the turning point, of everything changes, of the calm after the storm.​But I don’t say anything. I also contemplate the coffee foam, in solidarity…