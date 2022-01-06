Meghan Markle receives R$7 after winning card leak lawsuit

posted on 01/05/2022 5:12 pm



Meghan Markle alongside Prince Harry – (credit: JEREMY SELWYN / POOL / AFP)

The decision of the case of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, against the Associated Newspapers, the company responsible for several British newspapers and tabloids. The amount that Meghan will receive from the newspapers will be just 1 pound, equivalent to R$7.

The former actress’s lawsuit against the company took place after revealing excerpts of a private letter written by her to her father, before her marriage to Prince Harry. A lawyer had speculated that the values, in these cases, could reach 100,000 pounds (BRL 700,000).

THE Associated Press he claimed in his defense that Meghan knew the letter would be leaked, but Justice ruled that the letter was “something personal and not in the public interest.”