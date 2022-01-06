Meghan Markle receives R$7 after winning card leak lawsuit

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Meghan Markle receives R$7 after winning card leak lawsuit 0 Views

posted on 01/05/2022 5:12 pm

Meghan Markle alongside Prince Harry - (credit: JEREMY SELWYN / POOL / AFP)


Meghan Markle alongside Prince Harry – (credit: JEREMY SELWYN / POOL / AFP)

The decision of the case of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, against the Associated Newspapers, the company responsible for several British newspapers and tabloids. The amount that Meghan will receive from the newspapers will be just 1 pound, equivalent to R$7.

The former actress’s lawsuit against the company took place after revealing excerpts of a private letter written by her to her father, before her marriage to Prince Harry. A lawyer had speculated that the values, in these cases, could reach 100,000 pounds (BRL 700,000).

THE Associated Press he claimed in his defense that Meghan knew the letter would be leaked, but Justice ruled that the letter was “something personal and not in the public interest.”

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Ex of Marília Mendonça thrills with a post about a singer

The singer Murilo Huff, father of the son of Marília Mendonça, used her Instagram profile …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved