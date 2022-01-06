Méliuz to launch the first card without a magnetic stripe in Brazil

THE Meliuz has just announced another innovation of the new Méliuz Card. With the Mastercard Platinum International brand, the card will be the first in Brazil to be issued no magnetic stripe. The innovation encourages the use of the “contactless” payment function and allows the plastic to have a cleaner design and focus on important information, in addition to ensuring more security by making it difficult to clone the card.

The novelty will be valid for all modalities of the new Méliuz Card, which will have multifunctionality and will reach the market in the credit, debit and prepaid card functions, in which the consumer can use the credit option for online purchases and subscriptions to digital services (such as Netflix, Spotify and others), with the amount being deducted from the account balance. All modalities will have physical and virtual versions and will be free, with no annual or monthly fee.

In addition to not having a magnetic stripe, the new Méliuz Card will bring other innovations such as rewards in cryptocurrencies – cryptoback -, compatibility with the main payment wallets and a digitalfirst experience, with full control by the new Méliuz application.

Davi Holanda, CEO of Acesso and future Director of Financial Services at Méliuz, said that Méliuz’s intention is to build a product that integrates the customer’s financial life and consumer experience. “With the new Méliuz app, we are building a product that will integrate the customer’s financial life with their consumption experience, in a fluid and transparent way, meeting current demands and creating space for new services, such as buying and selling cryptocurrencies, Pix and smarter payment methods”.

“The removal of the magnetic stripe from the new card, in addition to ensuring more security, is one of those innovations that, together with the offer of cryptoback on purchases and a digitalfirst experience, complement the benefits that are already part of the Méliuz experience, such as gratuity and the cashback”, finished.

The magnetic stripe will begin to disappear from Mastercard cards in 2024, in regions like Europe, where chip cards are already widely used. As early as 2029, no Mastercard credit or debit card will be issued with a magnetic stripe.

The new Méliuz Card will be launched on the market in the first quarter of 2022. For those who want early access, the company created a Waiting List that guarantees priority in credit analysis – the list already has more than 500 thousand subscribers in less than two months since its release. Registration is free, with no guarantee of approval.

What do you think of the option of a card without a magnetic stripe? To join the waiting list click here.