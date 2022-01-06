Messi arrives in Paris, tests negative for Covid-19 and should return to training at PSG | french football

Lionel Messi is back in Paris and with good news for PSG: no Covid-19. After testing positive for the disease and being forced to spend a few more days isolated in Argentina, the ace landed in France and, according to a bulletin released by the club, with a negative test for the disease.
The Argentine will return to training normally from this Thursday, and he should be present in the match against Lyon, next Sunday, for the French Championship. PSG, however, gained an embezzlement: goalkeeper Donnarumma tested positive and is isolated.
Lionel Messi returns to training at PSG this Thursday after testing negative for Covid-19 — Photo: AFP
In addition to the Italian, four other players are out with Covid-19 in the Paris squad: also goalkeeper Sergio Rico, left-back Kurzawa, the steering wheel Danilo Pereira, and young midfielder Nathan Bitumazala. Full-back Bernat tested negative and was reinstated to the group.
Forward Neymar is still in Brazil and will return to Paris only next Sunday, the 9th. He is undergoing treatment for recovery from an injury to his left ankle, and his return to the pitch is scheduled for the end of January. On Tuesday, the player released a video with his training routine on Brazilian soil (see below).
PSG is the leader of the French Championship, with 46 points, and will face Lyon, away from home, next Sunday, at 16:45, with real-time monitoring on ge.