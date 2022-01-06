Minas Gerais Agency | “Janeiro Roxo” campaign promotes awareness of leprosy

An ancient, chronic and curable disease, but still surrounded by myths, stigmas and prejudices, leprosy has a month in January dedicated to attention to the topic and clarification on symptoms, prevention and treatment. The objective of the “Janeiro Roxo” campaign is to expand the population’s knowledge about the disease, through awareness-raising actions, and reinforce the importance of early diagnosis to avoid the occurrence of serious sequelae that generate physical disabilities.

According to the Ministry of Health, Brazil is the second country with the highest number of cases in the world, losing only to India. Data from the State Department of Health of Minas Gerais (SES-MG) show that, between 2016 and 2020, 5,044 new cases of leprosy were reported in the state in the period. Most (2,833) are male, which corresponds to 56.2% of the total.

The Hospital Foundation of the State of Minas Gerais (Fhemig) has four health houses, which are former leprosy colonies: Santa Izabel (CSSI), in Betim, founded in 1931; Santa Fé (CSSFE), in Três Corações, founded in 1942; São Francisco de Assis (CSSFA), in Bambuí, founded in 1943; and Padre Damião (CSPD), in Ubá, founded in 1945.

At Hospital Eduardo de Menezes (HEM), Fhemig also has a specific care clinic for complex cases, with state coverage, making up the network of sanitary dermatology services. The HEM clinic still conducts professional training for the entire State of Minas Gerais.

Advancement in service

Fhemig’s Health Homes, at the time of their creation, were exclusively sanatoriums, with the objective of providing care, but mainly to specifically isolate leprosy patients from Minas Gerais and other states. The compulsory internment and the rigidity of its control, with aggravating factors of social exclusion, were the tonic of the history of these sanatoriums. Entire families were hospitalized, and the children who were born there were separated from their mothers and cared for in preventive institutions.

The advance of science and the achievement of rights promoted changes in official policy towards the colonies, putting an end to the historical cruelty of segregation. The colonies have become centers for rehabilitation and care for the elderly, with emphasis on the treatment of leprosy, through a line of care exclusively for this public, attended by multidisciplinary teams. The units also provide care to the population in various medical specialties.

According to the assistance director at Fhemig, Lucineia Carvalhais, one of the characteristics of this work is the humanized way in which it is currently carried out. “Fhemig’s specific protocol, which standardizes care in Health Homes, works in an increasingly integrated manner with the regional SUS, contributing to the reduction of prejudice and to assisting patients’ access to all services that are offered to the population region”, explains the director, who is also an infectious disease specialist.

Remaining former leprosy patients and their families live in residential areas in the four Health Homes that Fhemig maintains. Recently, 146 families residing in CSSI received their deeds, and Minas Gerais was the first state to deliver these property titles to former inmates of leprosy colonies. “Having, finally, the registration of one’s home in hand will bring security to these residents, in addition to boosting investment in public policies and, above all, economic development. It is, without a doubt, a great advance”, stated the president of the Foundation, Renata Dias.

Assistance Guide

With the objective of delineating and standardizing assistance in its Health Homes, Fhemig launched, in July 2021, the Assistance Guide for Care in Health Homes for People Affected by Leprosy. The publication provides the main guidelines for users who have access to the care line offered by these units.

In the guide, which was fully standardized, it is possible to learn about the SUS principles that guide users’ rights and the State’s duties to guarantee care. The needs of these people are also demonstrated and how individual care plans are drawn up, in a multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary way. This assistance was developed based on the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, with regard to the health of the elderly and people with disabilities, epidemiological surveillance and treatment of leprosy. “Multiprofessional and interdisciplinary care, with well-defined care plans, humanized care and comprehensive care is Fhemig’s commitment, in repairing a population that was excluded from social life due to the health policy implemented throughout the country in the past”, he stresses the director of CSPD, Adelton Barbosa.

An individual plan is designed for each patient, seeking their autonomy and independence; that is, that the person is able to manage their own life based on commands and decision-making, and to carry out self-care activities. The guide contemplates all the objectives of the care line, through systematization and standardization of care provided by the Health Homes, in accordance with the principles of the SUS, guaranteeing the rights of the user”, completes the assistance manager of CSSFE, Luiz Antônio Mendes.

Service

Through all these advances, Fhemig’s Health Homes have been able, over these years, to offer an increasingly targeted and humanized treatment to patients affected by leprosy.

CSSI has a hospital unit with 24-hour emergency care, admission to a medical clinic and the Integrated Continuing Care Unit (UCCI), inaugurated in 2021, providing accessible services for patients in the care line and for the general population, as needed. . “The inauguration of UCCI was a gain for patients who still suffer from the sequelae caused by leprosy, since the unit aims to provide rehabilitation care, total or partial recovery and rehabilitation of the user, which requires long-term care”, he explains CSSI Director General Eliane Daniele Magalhães.

To provide care to the 477 patients registered in the care line for people affected by leprosy, the unit currently has seven inclusive homes, which aim to shelter those who are unable to provide their own care. “In these homes, patients receive, in addition to housing, food, laundry and cleaning services, all the necessary assistance according to their degree of fragility. Currently, the unit has 50 institutionalized patients”, completes the director.

The CSSFA, which offers comprehensive care to 115 people affected by leprosy, is a reference throughout the western macro-region of Minas Gerais as a backup in the urgency and emergency network for long-term care, comprehensive and intensive rehabilitation of users. “The vocation for this type of care came from the years dedicated to caring for people affected by leprosy”, says the director of the unit, Vanessa Silveira.

Casa de Saúde has also been investing in infrastructure to provide care, especially in medical equipment used for physical therapy and dentistry. “These acquisitions expanded the possibilities of assistance and procedures in the rehabilitation area, which brought benefits such as improved muscle strength, balance, range of motion and reduction of pain for the patient”, adds Vanessa.

The CSPD, which has outpatient and hospital care in the prevention and treatment of leprosy, and is a micro-regional reference in the care of the disease, has been investing in contracting with the municipalities of the micro-region, offering hospital, outpatient, laboratory and imaging services, diagnosis and physiotherapy. “Within this relevant micro-regional role, we train Family Health Strategies teams in neighboring municipalities for the active search and early diagnosis of these chronic infectious and parasitic diseases”, explains director Adelton Barbosa.

The CSSFE is a reference as a health unit for the population of the Três Corações region, offering outpatient care in various medical specialties and carrying out complementary exams, in addition to having a specialized Level 2 physical rehabilitation center, accredited by the Ministry of Health. the integrated care of long-term care patients, through available care procedures with specialized technical supervision. “Our objective is to encourage actions aimed at physical and functional rehabilitation, in addition to ensuring family, community and social coexistence, as well as carrying out socialization activities, which facilitate access to a wide range of public and social instruments”, emphasizes the manager care unit, Luiz Antônio Mendes. Currently, 53 users are assisted in the CSSFE care line.

disease and treatment

The earlier the diagnosis and treatment of the disease, the greater the chances of cure and prevention of its consequences. Leprosy can cause loss of sensitivity to pain, wounds and loss of bones in the extremities, with deformities of the hands, feet, nose and ears. The patient undergoing treatment is no longer a transmitter of the disease. Patients undergo periodic clinical and neurological evaluations and receive guidance on the correct use of medication.

To be treated at one of the Health Homes, the patient must be referred by a doctor at a health post. Upon arrival at the unit, the service is provided by a specialist who indicates the necessary procedures and provides a request for the withdrawal of medication, which are distributed free of charge. Medication can be used at home or on pre-scheduled days at community health services – “assisted medication”. Hospitalization may be necessary when the patient has allergic-type reactions, when using medication; in cases of recent illness (acute forms), in which the patient has a lot of fever, skin lesions and pain throughout the body and joints; in very serious cases or when the family is unable to monitor the start of treatment at home.

The duration of treatment varies according to the form of the disease, and can take from 6 months (for milder forms) to 24 months (for more severe forms or with later or resistant treatment). Symptoms of the disease are: appearance of lumps or swelling on the face, ears, elbows and hands; constant blockage of the nose, with a little blood and sores; reduction or absence of sensitivity to heat, cold, pain and touch; spots on any part of the body, which may be pale, whitish, or reddish; numb or numb body parts.