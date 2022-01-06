Mirella refuses to comment on rumors of rapprochement with Dynho Alves | famous

Funk dancer MC Mirella saw her name involved in a controversy this Wednesday (5). It all started after a fan declared that he saw the funkeira accompanied by her ex-husband, Dynho Alves in a mall in São Paulo: “I just saw MC Mirella leave Mooca Plaza with Dynho in the car”, wrote the internet user who continued: “If you don’t believe I can’t do anything. She left in a purple car and Dynho was driving”, said.

It didn’t take long for the fan’s statements to spread across social media. A short time later, another fact fueled even more the rumors of a possible reunion between Mirella and Dynho Alves. the funk girl did a story this Wednesday morning (5), where a person appears wearing sneakers very similar to the one Dynho Alves has already been seen wearing.

After the repercussions of a possible rapprochement with her ex-husband, Mirella went to her social networks and published an enigmatic message, indicating that he would not comment on the matter: “I’ll ignore”, she wrote on her Twitter profile. In the post’s comments, several fans demanded a position from the funk singer:

“Say it’s a lie, please! Whatever”, asked a fan. “Mirella, you are so keen to deny various nonsense, especially this affair and stay (unfortunately it even prolongs it).. shouldn’t this be even more urgent?”, questioned another. “It doesn’t make sense for you to ignore this, it’s been on gossip sites, the comments all saying that I knew this was going to happen since it’s a lie, right”, wrote another internet user.

Dynho speaks out after rumors of romance between Mirella and Caio Castro

The ex-participant of A Fazenda 13, Dynho Alves spoke on social media after rumors that his ex-wife, singer Mirella, was having an affair with actor Caio Castro. Rumors of a possible romance between the famous began to circulate on the web after the two were caught together in Bahia on the eve of New Year’s Eve. The images were published exclusively by columnist Fábia Oliveira, from EM OFF.

In the images released by the journalist, Mirella and Caio Castro appeared circling Morro de São Paulo after a boat trip. The famous arrived there in the company of other artists such as actress Gabi Polez and Stéfani Bays. Kéfera Buchmann, the influential brothers, Léo and Jade Picon, were other famous people who enjoyed the arrival of the new year in Bahia.

After circulating on the web the records of MC Mirella and Caio Castro together, internet users speculated a possible romance between the two and the rumors ended up even reaching Dynho Alves. A netizen decided to provoke the dancer and went to the ex-pawn’s social network to declare that his ex-wife Mirella was having a romance with the Globo actor:

“MC Mirella is already with Caio Castro”, wrote the Dynho Alves fan. Mirella’s ex-husband didn’t let the provocation go unnoticed and replied to the follower on the can: “What do I have to be [sic] thereby?”, asked the former participant of A Fazenda 13. On social networks, internet users echoed Dynho Alves’ statement: “You’re angry”, joked a netizen. “But what does he have to do with it? Aren’t you finished?”, defended a fan. “Haver” pqp….why study?”, joked another internet user, referring to the Portuguese error contained in the ex-pawn’s sentence.

