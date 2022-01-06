Model known for selling puns hospitalized after ‘extreme exertion’ | celebrities



Stephanie Matto, influencer who became known for selling bottled flatulence – Reproduction/Instagram

São Paulo – Stephanie Matto, an influencer who became known for selling bottled flatulence, had to stop her business and be hospitalized due to the extreme effort she was making. The decision was recently reported by the Daily Star.

According to the tabloid, Stephanie arrived at a hospital in the United States with symptoms compatible with a heart attack. However, after an EKG and a blood test, she was diagnosed with excessive gas. “I thought I was having a heart attack and those were my final moments. I was overreacting,” she said in an interview with the website.

“It was clear that what I was experiencing was not a stroke or heart attack, but rather severe gas pains. I was advised to change my diet and take a gas-suppressing medication, which effectively ended my business,” he continued.

Before selling bottled flatulence, Stephanie Matto gained notoriety for participating in TLC’s “90 Days to Casar” program. In the reality show, people of different nationalities – who only talked via the internet – get romantically involved. If the relationship lasts more than 90 days, about three months, a marriage is performed. In case everything goes wrong, the “immigrant” person returns to his or her country of origin.

In December 2021, Stephanie announced that she was selling “canned puns”. Not only that, she revealed to the “Daily Star” that she would be earning around US$ 260 thousand per month with the business – equivalent to more than R$ 1 million in the national currency. The information, of course, caught the attention of the general public and went viral on several social networks. “I get messages from fans wanting to buy bra, panties, hair and even used bath water… I thought then that farts would make a great niche. It’s fun, quirky and different,” she said at the time.

