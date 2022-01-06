Moment, history and current management: Paulo Pezzolano lists tripod that weighed in the choice for Cruzeiro | cruise

Paulo Pezzolano had officially spoken twice as coach of Cruzeiro. But, this Wednesday, he granted the first press conference in office. At 38, he will head the fourth club in his short career. And he had proposals to go to other countries, but he chose – and was also chosen, of course – by Fox.

The Uruguayan coach had proposals from Talleres and Colón, from Argentina. He said that Cruzeiro, due to the history of the club, attracted attention from the beginning. “A shield that weighs a lot”.

– I was lucky to have some conversations with other teams that wanted us to work there, some important teams to play Libertadores… teams from Argentina and other big countries. But when Cruzeiro appeared, that’s what I say to everyone: when the name of Cruzeiro appears, it hits hard.

“You have to know what Cruzeiro is in the world. Cruzeiro has a shield that weighs a lot. I really liked the shield, the club, to come to work”

Paulo Pezzolano, Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro lives the most delicate moment in 101 years of history. He will compete in Series B for the third time in a row and, in recent years, he has lived with financial difficulties, constant delays in wages and debts of all kinds.

Pezzolano believes that the sporting moment, despite being complicated, is positive for taking on the job. The Uruguayan believes that the difficulties can help create a united environment to achieve results and put the club’s name in the club’s history.

– Good timing (to arrive). Everyone likes to arrive at the club at the best time, with everything beautiful, but it’s a good time to suffer with the club in the second division and go ahead with the club and leave a mark on the club.

“I believe in this a lot in life. A lot of times getting to know the club at a difficult time is better, because you create a very interesting fellowship”

Paulo Pezzolano and the technical committee getting to know the structure of Cruzeiro

Another point that weighed positively on the success was the arrival of the administration led by Ronaldo. Pezzolano said that the team is made up of serious and organized people, which will help the field work.

– And also the company headed by Ronaldo, serious people, with a lot of organization. This helps us a lot to work. This is very good for any coach, player, any worker… to work at an important, interesting and supported club.

The Uruguayan coach started work at Toca da Raposa this Tuesday, when he met Cruzeiro’s structure and the cast available. The debut will be on January 26, against URT, in Mineirão, for the 1st round of the Minas Gerais Championship.