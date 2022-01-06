More expensive consumer credit inhibits Brazil’s growth in 2022

posted on 01/05/2022 05:52 / updated on 01/05/2022 05:53



(credit: illustrative photo)

Consumers who are thinking about taking out loans should do the math well in the budget, because credit will become more and more expensive, experts warn. Due to stronger inflation, the benchmark interest rate (Selic), which started 2021 at 2% per year, ended December at 9.25%, and is expected to continue rising and stay above double digits for the first time since May 2017. Therefore, buying in installments, from simple clothes to own house will have a higher cost throughout this new year.

The credit market ended 2021 with growth of 13.9%, according to the most recent estimates by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban). In relation to 2022, the entity predicted an expansion of 7.3%, but reduced the projection to 6.7% in a survey released this week. According to Febraban, the new forecast is “in line with the reduction, by the Central Bank, of estimates for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, from 2.1% to 1%, “and also stems from the high strong benchmark and surprising expansion in 2021”.

Specialists estimate that, with the high Selic rate, this consumption and productive investment leverage will not help much in the economy’s growth. In justifying the forecast of a 0.5% drop in GDP in 2021, Luka Barbosa, senior economist at Itaú Unibanco, says that one of the main reasons for the revision is precisely the rise in interest rates, which should limit the offer of credit to individuals and legal. The bank forecasts the Selic ending this year at 11.75%, going to 8% in 2023, a year in which the country should grow 1%.

PRI-0501-COMPLICACAO.jpg

(photo: Maurenilson Freire)



Carlos Thadeu de Freitas Gomes, chief economist at the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) recognizes that consumption this year may be negative, due to restrictions on access to the credit market for Brazilians, which are increasingly more indebted. In November, the indebtedness level of Brazilian families measured by the entity reached 75.6%, considering those earning up to 10 minimum wages per month. He also recalls that, as basic real interest rates (discounted for inflation) should remain at 6% per year, “GDP growth in 2022 will be challenging”.

BC is alone

Economist Mailson da Nóbrega, former finance minister in the José Sarney government and partner at Tendências Consultoria, highlights that, due to the government’s lack of commitment to the tax issue after the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios — which instituted the default on judicial debts and changed the spending cap rule — the central bank was left alone in the battle to fight inflation. Therefore, it will need to maintain the Selic in double digits throughout 2022.

“Brazil is doomed to several years of low growth and now, without a fiscal anchor, the real interest rate is higher, at 6%, twice the necessary structural interest rate, at 3%. And we have a government which taxes financial transactions and increases the interest for the final borrower,” laments Nóbrega.

Frederico Gomes, professor of economics at Ibmec-DF, stresses that interest on loans, including that for homeowners, should become more expensive this year, helping to limit economic growth. “The increase in the basic rate also increases the cost of funding for banks and this tends to be transferred to the rate charged to the final borrower”, he explains. “We are already seeing a slowdown in credit granting and this should increase, even because the Central Bank has already given firm indications that the cycle of high interest rates is not yet over,” he says.

According to market estimates published in the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin, the Selic rate should end this year at 11.50%. Therefore, interest on loans will be well above this level. The average rate rose from 23.1% to 24.3% per year between October and November. However, the cost of those easier — and more expensive — loans is far greater. The measured rate of overdraft, for example, went from 128.2% to 129.6% per year. From January to November 2021, the cost of this modality rose 14 percentage points. The average annual rate of real estate financing, in turn, rose from 8.2% to 8.7% per year, between October and November, recording a rise of 2.1 points in 2021.

The professor at Ibmec recommends fleeing from loans with very high rates, such as the revolving credit card, which rose from 214.1% per year, in October, to 230.4% in November. “This will make the installment higher and compromise the consumer’s income, and the person may reach the point of not being able to meet the commitments. At a time of high rates, the ideal is to postpone the purchase in installments, leaving to purchase what it is in fact essential”, says Frederico Gomes.