More than half of the cases of covid tracked in Brazil are already from omicron

The omicron variant is already responsible for 58.33% of the covid-19 cases tracked in Brazil, according to a survey carried out by the “Our World in Data” platform. The data correspond to the participation of the new strain in all sequences analyzed up to two weeks prior to December 27th. The B1.1.529 variant was discovered in South Africa in November.

According to the platform, linked to the University of Oxford and considered a reference in the publication of data on the pandemic, omicron was responsible for only 2.85% until December 13 in the country. There was, therefore, an explosion in the number of cases in two weeks, thus confirming its high transmissibility.

The variant is also already dominant in other countries, such as the United States (80% of cases screened), United Kingdom (95.91%), South Africa (93.85%), Argentina (85.11%), France (80.34%), Japan (77.12%), Mexico (55.17%) and Chile (51.59%).

The existence of the new strain was reported to the WHO (World Health Organization) on November 24, after the emergence of cases in South Africa. Since then, there has been confirmation of infections caused by omicron in the five continents.

On the same day, health ministers from G7 countries warned that the variant needed urgent action. “The international community faces the threat of a new highly transmissible variant of covid-19, which requires urgent action,” the ministers said in a joint statement at the time.

In addition to being highly transmissible, it has a large number of mutations. So far, patients identified with the variant have shown, among the most common symptoms, extreme tiredness, body aches, headache and sore throat.

Yesterday, preliminary data from a genetic sequencing carried out by the Municipal Health Department and by the Butantan Institute showed a 50% prevalence for the omicron variant of the new coronavirus in the city of São Paulo.

The state of São Paulo had a 30% increase in new admissions for covid-19 in public and private hospitals in the last week. The number of new hospitalized with the disease rose from 425 to 552 in the first week of the year, driven by omicron, already in community transmission in Brazil, and by the holiday season.

World sets new case record

The world also registered a new record for covid-19 cases in just 24 hours, with 2.59 million infections recorded, according to “Our World in Data”.

The number was once again boosted by the United States, which registered 869.1 thousand cases, less than on Monday (3), when more than 1 million were infected in just one day.

The WHO said yesterday that evidence so far suggests that omicrons are causing less severe forms of the disease. However, public health officials have warned that the sheer volume of omicron cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals, some of which are already struggling to cope with a wave of covid-19 patients, particularly among the unvaccinated.