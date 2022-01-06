Mysterious Neurological Disease Affects Young People, Concerns Canadian Authorities

An employee of the Vitalité Health Network, a health authority for the province of New Brunswick, Canada, told The Guardian that a neurological disease has affected young people and caused very rapid cognitive decline in patients.

In two years, 48 ​​cases were found, but it is speculated that 150 people are facing the new problem that still does not have a solution. Among the symptoms found, it is possible to highlight rapid weight loss, insomnia, hallucinations, difficulty thinking and limited mobility.

Cases of close people, without a common genetic factor, who developed the neurological disease were also reported. One man developed symptoms of dementia and ataxia and some time later his wife experienced rapid weight loss, dementia and even hallucinations.

In another case, the caregiver of a 30-year-old female patient who was described as non-verbal and who only fed on a tube also began to show symptoms of neurological decline.

However, according to The Guardian, the province of New Brunswick is expected to declare later this January that the grouping of patients described with this new neurological disease is actually misdiagnosed people who were irregularly grouped and have diseases. already known.

Despite the official position of the provincial government, specialists and family members of patients with the pathology in question reinforce that the problem is worrying, mainly due to the age of the patients.

“The fact that we have a younger spectrum of patients here is a very strong argument against what appears to be the New Brunswick government’s preferred position – that the cases in this cluster are being wrongly clustered,” said a health agency scientist. specializing in neurodegenerative diseases the local population.

Cause of neurological disease

According to the province of New Brunswick, an epidemiological report suggests that there is no significant evidence for any food, behavior or environmental exposure that causes the new disease.

However, public data from the Canadian health agency shows a survey considering β-methylamino-L-alanine (BMAA) as a possible cause of the new problem, but it is necessary to obtain information on the eight deaths caused by the neurological disease to conclude the study , which could only be done with the permission of the province of New Brunswick.

Studies show that BMAA was found in high concentrations in lobster, one of the main sources of economy in New Brunswick, which led local residents to believe in the thesis that the provincial government is avoiding paying more attention to the cases.

