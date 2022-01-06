Nadal defends vaccine and says that Djokovic knew the risks of not being immunized – 06/01/2022 – Sport

Rafael Nadal said on Thursday (6) regret the fact that rival Novak Djokovic has been prevented from entering Australia. He pointed out, however, that the Serb knew he could face problems if he arrived in the country without being vaccinated against Covid-19.

“In a way, I feel for him. But at the same time, he had known the conditions for many months and made his own decision,” he said. “Everyone is free to make their own decisions, but there are consequences.”

Djokovic was detained by border authorities amid a series of protests and political developments over the decision to grant him a medical exemption from vaccination requirements to play in the Australian Open.

The world number one, who has won nine tournament titles, including the last three, and last year drew with Nadal and Roger Federer for 20 career Grand Slam titles, is isolated in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne while his lawyers contest the federal government entry ban. A hearing on the case is scheduled for Monday (10).

“Of course I don’t like the situation that’s happening,” Nadal said after winning his first match at Melbourne’s ATP 250 tournament. “The only thing clear to me is that if you are vaccinated you can play at the Australian Open and anywhere. The world has suffered enough that the rules have not been followed.”

The Spaniard, who received two doses, tested positive for Covid-19 last month after playing in an exhibition in Abu Dhabi. He reported experiencing some “very challenging” days.

“I believe what people who know about medicine say, and if people say we need to be vaccinated, we need to get the vaccine,” he said.