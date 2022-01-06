Nadal “sorry” for Djokovic, but says everyone knew the risks: “He made his decision” | sneakers

– Of course I don’t like the situation that is happening. In a way I feel sorry for him. But at the same time he had known the conditions for many months, so he made his decision. It’s a difficult situation. It’s normal for people here in Australia to get very frustrated with the case because they’ve faced a lot of very severe lockdowns.

– I believe what people who know about medicine say, and if people say we have to be vaccinated, we need to be vaccinated.

This Wednesday, Djokovic posted a photo on his social networks at an airport saying he was on his way to Australia after receiving a medical exception clearance to compete in the Australian Open. The news had great negative repercussions in the country, and authorities manifested themselves negatively.

Upon disembarking in Melbourne, Djokovic spent 12 hours being held at the airport and initially denied his visa. The tennis player’s lawyers, however, managed to schedule a hearing for Monday, in which the situation will be better analyzed. Until then, Djokovic is being held in a hotel.

With the possible absence of the nine-time Australian Open champion Serb, the world number 2 saw an opportunity.

– There’s still Rafa (Nadal), but the rest of us don’t have many Grand Slams for sure. When someone wins nine times and is not here, the key opens a little, there is no secret in that – said Daniil Medvedev.