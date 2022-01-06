Naiara Azevedo draws sighs when posing in a very deep body

Naiara AzevedoThe 32-year-old stunned followers by updating his Instagram feed. Amid rumors that she will be in the cast of Big Brother Brasil 22, the singer shared a photo of a rehearsal and lavished sensuality.

In the record, the sertaneja appeared using a very colorful bodysuit in which she left her curves in evidence. “Hold Your Breath!!!! And Segura no Karão !!!!”, she wrote in the caption.

“Pooooo’ woman”, praised a female follower. “Locks in close! Wonderful!!!😍😍😍”, said one user. “There is a beautiful woman and there is you ❤️”, drooled a netizen. “What a wonderful and beautiful woman. A goddess,” said one admirer.

Discarded participation in BBB

In recent weeks, the name of Naiara Azevedo was being quoted to join the cast of Big Brother Brasil 22. At the time, the sertaneja used its social networks to rule out a possible participation in the global reality show:

“I just saw the most ‘unreasonable’ news I could ever have in my life. The only thing that I have confirmed to pass on here to pass on to you is my concert schedule for December, January, February and March, which is packed, it’s pumping. We even have a possibility that hasn’t closed yet, so I won’t say where it is, but we have a tour outside Brazil in February. So the BBB is not going to happen”, she declared.

end of marriage

It is worth mentioning that in August 2021, Naiara Azevedo used her social networks to announce the end of her marriage to businessman Rafael Cabral. “There are no words to express the feeling of seeing a relationship come to an end. But, there is a time where we need to look at ourselves and reframe some things. It was 9 years of mistakes and successes, pains and joys and a lot of respect! And it is in the name of this respect for each other that we have decided, for now, to put an end to our relationship.“, she began.

“Not because love ended, but because we understand that our feelings turned into friendship! At some point, we fell apart in life as a couple, and it’s not because a marriage comes to an end that it didn’t work out. For me it worked, while it lasted ❤️ I have no regrets!!!! Just gratitude for everything I’ve lived by your side @rafael_cabral. I wish you all the happiness in the world !!!!!! Thank you for all the moments we had together, and for your family who welcomed me from the beginning! You gave me a beautiful stepdaughter that I will love forever!!!”,