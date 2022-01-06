NASA to explore asteroid more valuable than the world economy – News

NASA, the American space agency, will launch in August this year a space mission with the aim of exploring an asteroid with a reserve of metals more valuable than the entire world economy combined. Located in a belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, Psyche 16 would have an iron-only amount estimated at $10 trillion.

The mission, dubbed Psyche (Psyche, in free translation), will be commanded by the space agency and Arizona State University (ASU). The expectation is that the equipment for the exploration of the asteroid’s surface will only arrive there in 2026.

The space probe responsible for the mission will travel a long distance of 2.4 billion kilometers for about four years. The rig will use the gravitational pull of Mars to launch itself into the belt in which Psyche 16 orbits.

The probe’s cameras will turn on at the end of 2025, when it is making the final approach to the asteroid. According to NASA, this process is essential for mission safety.

“The images will also help engineers orient themselves as they prepare to enter orbit in January 2026. The spacecraft’s initial orbit is designed to be at a safe, high altitude, about 700 kilometers above the asteroid’s surface,” he explains. NASA, according to El País.

Also according to the Spanish newspaper, Psyche 16 is 200 km in diameter and is considered the largest M-type asteroid, which would be rich in metals such as nickel and iron. It is believed that the metallic rock body is formed from fragments of cores of what would be planets that were disintegrated during the formation of the Solar System.

“If it turns out to be part of a metal core, it would be the first generation of primitive cores in our solar system,” explains Lindy Elkins-Tanton, ASU researcher and mission director.