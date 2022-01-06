Nathalia Arcuri releases courses for R$1 in the premiere of Reality ‘Me Save!’

Last Tuesday night (4), Nathalia Arcuri announced on her Instagram account that to celebrate the debut of the third season of the reality “Me Save!”, she will sell courses for the symbolic value of R$1.

On the live, which will be broadcast on her Youtube channel on Thursday (6), at 8 pm, Nathalia will post the purchase link in the value of the commemorative promotion. The promotion will be valid for 24h; therefore, after this period, the course will be sold again for the normal price of R$499.00. Discover now the courses that “Save Me!” offers.

“Save Me!” courses

Nathalia Arcuri teaches 2 courses focused on the financial reality of each of her students. Look:

My salary, my rules!

The course “My salary, my rules!” it is aimed at salaried people, that is, workers who have a fixed salary. The purpose of the course is that the student has total control of their salary and can save for possible misfortunes.

Course “Me, boss of me!”

This course is aimed at self-employed people who do not have a fixed income, MEIs, entrepreneurs, among others. Nathalia Arcuri proposes that the student achieve financial stability and organize for possible setbacks, building the financial reserve.

The “Save Me!” It will also teach you how to charge more for your service and how to find customers who pay the proposed amount.

In each course the student will access:

E-book;

Support Materials;

Exercises;

Extra Income E-book;

Technical support;

Interactivity;

Certificate;

Video lessons;

And much more.

Reality “Save Me!”, with Nathalia Arcuri

The 3rd season of the reality show Spare me!, with Nathalia Arcuri, premieres on January 10th. “This time I will have to face an unprecedented mission: to unravel the financial lives of three chipped during an economic crisis never seen before!”, he announced.

