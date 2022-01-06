Nego Di starts dating fitness muse after losing 30 kilos and appears in alliance on vacation in RJ

A Nego Di different not only in appearance. After appearing 30 pounds thinner, the content producer who left the canceled “BBB 21” is loving it to the full. Nego Di started dating law student and fitness muse Gabriela Sousa.

After a tip from Boninho and a tidy suitcase, Gil do Vigor’s mother is the new bet of internet users to be on ‘BBB 22’

Karol Conká returns to the stage after 2 years, remembers the cancellation he suffered and celebrates: ‘I’ve never been alone’

The two spent New Year’s Eve in Rio de Janeiro and are enjoying vacations in the city, visiting sights such as Christ the Redeemer, Copacabana beach and AquaRio.

Nego Di starts dating fitness muse Gabriela Sousa and couple enjoys vacations in RJ

Together for a few months, the two have been exchanging vows of love on social media and appeared wearing a wedding ring on their right hand. Nego Di had not been in a relationship since the separation from the mother of his son, Tamyres Hirtz.

Nego Di is dating fitness muse Gabriela Sousa and couple enjoy vacations in RJ Photo: rep/ instagram

Like the influencer, Gabriela is from Rio Grande do Sul, has a daughter and supports Inter. “I’ve already wished I’d met you before, but I know that God does everything the best way! Besides, I wasn’t prepared before. Today I’m ready to live it! God only knows, the madness that was my life and mind , this year! If I didn’t give up in 2021, believe me I won’t give in anymore. You, Gabi, with your light and affectionate way, helped me to realize that there were a lot of people who liked me, that my work and I, WE ARE important to a lot of people and that “EVERYTHING PASSES” … Well, it’s gone. TODAY I’M HAPPY AS I’VE NEVER BEEN! the guy.