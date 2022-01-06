Negotiation with Cruzeiro by Ronaldo Phenomeno wears down relationship with Fábio

Two-time Brazilian champion and three-time Brazilian Cup champion with Cruzeiro, Fábio reaches his 18th year at the club with a feeling of devaluation on the part of the new management, led by Ronaldo Fenômeno.

The 41-year-old goalkeeper saw his wife, Sandra Maciel, question the lack of appreciation on the part of the current board.

“I trust in you, Lord, in your plans, in your love. Calm down, heart, it hurts a lot,” wrote the athlete’s companion in an Instagram post. She also responded to a fan comment: “The way it’s being conducted is really sick, we love Cruzeiro. It hurts to see Fábio so sad.”

Sandra Maciel’s comments on social media reflect what the athlete thinks about the treatment of current club commanders. The parties negotiate financial issues, but the idol feels discredited after 975 matches defending the team colors.

The 41-year-old goalkeeper agrees to reduce his monthly salary of R$350, but wants a guarantee that he will receive the debts of the past to continue at Toca da Raposa II this year. He has pending issues since 2019, the year the club was relegated to Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

The current board, led by Ronaldo Fenômeno, wants to place the player in a condominium to pay off debts, as is done with other creditors. The situation, however, is not viewed favorably by the player.

Fábio is bothered by what happened. No wonder he is, for the first time in 18 years, out of the club’s pre-season start. The veteran will not train with the rest of the squad led by Paulo Pezzolano until he has an agreement with the board to reduce salaries and receive the debt that has lingered for three years.

Cruise Position. Sought to comment on the matter, through its press office, the club declined to comment.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.