Nélio offers Tonico in exchange for Dolores’ whereabouts · TV News

After being thrown over a precipice, Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will return from “Além” with an offer to Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The good guy will propose to drop the accusations against the deputy as soon as he reveals the whereabouts of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Mercedes, the couple’s daughter, in the telenovela at 6 pm on Globo.

The hiding place of the good guy and Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) will be discovered by the villain starting on Monday (10). The bastard will throw Nelio off a cliff and believe the boy is dead. He’ll even lock Dolores in a madhouse and keep Mercedes hidden.

Lota’s son (Paula Cohen), however, will be rescued and will appear, later in the serial, alive with a thirst for revenge. The boy will hand over the entire corruption scheme of the period that he worked as an advisor to the politician for Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello).

The owner of the newspaper O Berro will deny the employee’s accusations, but will be investigated. Not knowing where his wife and daughter are, the good guy will visit his former best friend and say he’s willing to go back behind the accusations, but he’s going to impose a condition.

“Let’s talk, Tonico?”, Bernardinho’s brother (Gabriel Fuentes) will begin. “If you came to kill me, you’re late. I’m almost kicking my boots”, will dramatize the bad guy because of a migraine.

Nélio will then open the game and make the offer to the villain. “You tell me where Dolores is and my daughter and I withdraw the accusations”, will complete the bachelor.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

