Netflix: Attention! Account sharing ended in 2022!

Update 4/1/2022: The warning has also started appearing in National territory! – Sharing Netflix accounts is nothing new to anyone! The company itself knows that users love the practice, and in fact, so far, it has done little or nothing to end the ‘scheme’. But this could be about to change in 2022!

In fact, in 2021, we had already seen some ‘warnings’ from the Streaming giant, making it appear that the sharing strategy could suffer a little in the very near future.

But let’s go by parts!

Netflix: Account sharing? The scheme may be coming to an end!

So, after in March, some Netflix users caught a ‘warning’ screen in what was a test run for an account-sharing hunting system. In December 2021, in Italy, we had a new warning screen, which seems to be less of a joke, and more of a preparation for the future. Now read:

“If by chance you don’t live with the account owner, you need to have an account of your own to continue watching Netflix. Is this your account? We will send you a verification code.”

Is this the end of sharing? So-so!

If Netflix really wants to, it’s not that complicated to end account sharing. But it seems that the company will prefer to take a slightly smoother path. Also because, as you can imagine, if the company wanted to be aggressive with bans and bans, the public reaction would be extremely negative, which is obviously not desirable for the largest streaming platform on the planet.

So, eventually, verification is very likely to become a reality. Which in turn will start to make sharing a little more boring. We’re going to have user account holders getting annoyed by messages asking for codes, and of course, on the other side, users who are equally upset about having to ask someone else for the code.

None of this is going to cause ‘bans’, or anything else, but it’s going to start getting into people’s heads that sharing is really about to end.

However, this was just another Netflix test. So, at least for now, you’re still free to share your account.