New admissions for Covid double in 23 days in the state of SP | São Paulo

The daily average of new admissions for suspected or confirmed Covid-19 in the ward and ICU doubled in 23 days in the state of São Paulo. Given the blackout in the data on confirmed cases of the disease, the indicator of hospitalizations is one of the main statistics for monitoring the pandemic in the state.

This Tuesday (4), they were 566 new admissions, against 283 on December 13, 2021. Although smaller than the worst moments of the pandemic, the number is already similar to that verified in September 2021. The average number of admissions considers the number of new admissions to ward or ICU beds of patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Even with the blackout of case and death statistics in recent weeks, others indicators point out that coronavirus contamination has increased again in the state. In addition to admissions, lines at clinics and hospitals and positive Covid tests in pharmacies grew.

Since the Ministry of Health claimed it was hacked in December, states have struggled to extract information about the disease from official systems.

On Tuesday (4), the government of São Paulo stated that extraction began to be normalized. However, experts say that information impounded during the period of instability has not yet been fully disclosed. For them, governments are still in a “blind flight” in data tracking of Covid-19 (read more below).

On Wednesday, the state secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn, admitted that the data is not complete yet, and that part of the cases that occurred during the blackout has not yet been accounted for. Even with the increase in hospitalizations, the state administration discards the adoption of new restrictive measures to contain the advance of the omicron variant and the flu.

The executive coordinator of the Scientific Committee of the São Paulo government declared that the data blackout occurred because the state trusted the Ministry of Health’s system.

“This issue of the blackout is perhaps the most evident manifestation of the process of deconstruction of the single health system that we are facing. The state trusted the Ministry of Health. All confirmed cases are forwarded directly from the municipalities to the ministry, he said.

For him, the continuation of the blackout is equivalent to the feeling of “driving a Boeing without GPS and radar”. The doctor also assessed the possibility that the state would create its own notification system, to circumvent the Ministry of Health’s failures. This solution has already been adopted by other states.

“Perhaps the solution for this would be to create a system for the state of São Paulo, in which the municipalities refer to the state itself”, he added.

Admission rate for Covid-19 in the state of SP grows again after 6 months of decline

While monitoring the trend of the pandemic by cases and deaths remains hampered, the increase in hospitalizations and growth in the flow of people with flu-like symptoms at health centers indicates recrudescence of the disease.

The average of the total number of inpatients in the ICU started to grow in the state in December after 6 months of uninterrupted decline. This Tuesday (4), 1,120 patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 occupy ICU beds in the state.

The average number of patients admitted to the ICU had fallen month by month throughout the second half of 2021. In June, there were 11,000 admitted to these units. The number rose to 3,000 in August, then to 1,600 in October, and 1,000 in November. But, according to data from the Seade Foundation, since December 22, the index started to grow again.

2 of 3 Health professionals treat patients with Covid-19 in bed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital in the Imirim district, in the north of São Paulo — Photo: MISTER SHADOW/ASI/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Health professionals treat patients with Covid-19 in bed at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital in the neighborhood Imirim, in the north of São Paulo — Photo: MISTER SHADOW/ASI/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Experts warned that, as the official data considers patients hospitalized in ward or ICU beds with suspected or confirmed Covid-19, it is possible that some of them have the flu virus (Influenza) and are counted in the statistics of new admissions by coronaviruses.

According to the municipal secretary of Health of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido, cases of Covid-19 in the capital of São Paulo increased by about 30% in the last 10 days. Aparecido did not detail the absolute numbers of this increase, but stated that the calculation was made by the Sanitary Surveillance with positive Covid tests.

In São Paulo, there are also reports of difficulties in carrying out tests in pharmacies.

Brazil experiences blackout of official data on Covid

Although the state government claims that data extraction has already been normalized, according to researchers at the Covid-BR Observatory, the numbers of severe cases (computed in the Sivep-Gripe system) and light (entered in the E-SUS platform) not yet available for consultation.. The researchers, who analyze this information daily, explain that the numbers have not been updated for 25 days.

Because of this, the group analyzes the Hospital Census, a tool created by the government of São Paulo to complement the two official systems of the federal government. This tool allows you to get information on the flow of inpatients in health facilities, but the data is not detailed enough for more accurate analysis, explains Paulo Inácio Prado, a researcher at the Institute of Biology (IB) at USP and member of the Covid-19 BR Observatory.

“The vast majority of Brazilian states are not publishing a reliable spreadsheet with Covid-19 data from these two official Ministry of Health systems, E-SUS and Sivep. For São Paulo specifically, the Hospital Census even speaks of hospitalization, but we do not know if it could be a case that has not yet been tested and, later, ended up being positive for Influenza and negative for Covid-19″, said Prado.

The researcher he also highlighted the seriousness of the lack of complete information amid a period of worsening pandemic.

“We are on a blind flight, and this is very serious because we had, or are still having, an outbreak of Influenza. If we don’t know how many of these cases are Covid-19, how can we coordinate actions?”, he asked.

3 out of 3 Pessoa performs a quick Covid-19 test this Monday (3), in the West Zone of São Paulo. — Photo: ALOISIO MAURICIO/FOTOArena/ESTADÃO CONTENT Pessoa performs a rapid test of Covid-19 this Monday (3), in the West Zone of São Paulo. — Photo: ALOISIO MAURICIO/FOTOArena/ESTADÃO CONTENT

For the member of the Covid-BR Observatory, the state of São Paulo may be experiencing an increase in mild cases, which do not appear in the hospitalization data, amidst the spread of the omicron variant.

“Another problem is that omicron, apparently, tends to have fewer severe cases, so we may have many, many mild cases and we are not even aware of it, because we do not have the correct data for the mild case, which depends of testing. In addition to not having the normalization of the bases, it is regrettable that we have such a poor testing policy in the richest state in Brazil. Here, testing should be in the same house as that practiced in European countries”, he stated.