New AMD AM5 socket arrives in the second half of 2022 and will be LGA

Pins are now on the motherboard and no longer on the processor, similar to Intel’s Threadripper and CPU models

the new socket AMD AM5 was confirmed for the second half of this year, bringing with it a series of news. As a highlight, we have support for the new Zen4 processors, DDR5 memories and also the PCIe 5.0 bus. Aside from technologies supported by AMD Zen4 architecture, the new socket AM5 brings a very big change in the docking process of processors, going from PGA (Pin Grid Array) to LGA (Land Grid Array).

Until then, the most traditional lines of desktop processors from AMD used the PGA process, where the pins are in the processors. Models like the Old AMD FX processor up to the newer Ryzen 5000 have the pinout on the processor, different from what Intel adopts with its processors. But that will change, as in the new generation of Zen4 processors AMD changed the processor manufacturing process to LGA, and thus the motherboard socket will now have pins, just like any motherboard for Intel processors .

From the user’s point of view, the biggest care will be on the motherboard, as it will bring all the pins and, probably as happens with Intel processors, requiring care related to the number of pins – it will be big, LGA 1718 , that is, a total of 1718 pins inside the socket.

The fitting and fixing of the processor will be very similar to Intel’s Core generations. The good news is that AMD has informed that it has kept its compatibility with AM4 coolers, meaning that it won’t be necessary to purchase specific coolers despite the considerable change in the socket concept.



Following the major update of the socket, AMD will also bring to this platform the latest in technologies, and like Intel did in the Alder Lake line, support for DDR5 and also PCIe 5.0 memories.

